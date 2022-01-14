Dr. Zorba Paster: Exercise is key to keeping memory intact

Dear D.S.: I like your cure. Rosacea — also called acne rosacea, even though it’s not related to teenage acne — is a big problem with many people. Antibiotics work well, but they have side effects. And who wants to take an oral antibiotic unless they need it?

An antibiotic gel called metrogel works well, as do other dermatological preparations. And then there’s laser treatment. But you’ve come up with a modern folk remedy my readers might want to try. Let’s see what my readers think about it. Thanks for the tip.

Now, on to the political. Sometimes it’s hard to maintain that balance when it comes to COVID. I’m still floored that vaccines for polio, smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningitis, shingles, etc., were never considered political at all, but the COVID vaccine, heavens to Betsy, is. But perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised when I look at the political nature of another vaccine, the HPV jab.