Dr. Zorba Paster: Exercise is key to keeping memory intact

Before I delve into a new study that shows exercise is a key component in your memory, let me tell you about the snake oil cure, Prevagen.
You’ve probably seen their ads on TV, in newspapers and magazines such as AARP. They claim, falsely, that their pill, which costs up to $100 per month, will improve your memory. Their claims are backed by a tiny study they published themselves, which they say shows its effectiveness.
The pill contains 2,000 IU of vitamin D, something you can purchase for pennies, along with a jelly fish extract called apoaequorin. Their claim, without a robust double blind placebo controlled study, is that this combination is golden magic for your brain. Hmm ... smells a bit fishy to me.
I recommend that you use the money to join a gym — that’s what recent research out of the University of California shows in good research published in the Alzheimer’s Association journal, a peer reviewed publication.
The study focused on a group of proteins that facilitate information exchange, improving how neurons communicate over synapses and thus aiding in concentration and memory. The proteins were more prevalent in senior citizens who exercised regularly.
The study comes from the memory and aging project at Rush University in Chicago, a longitudinal study of seniors who agreed to donate their brains for research when they died. The project has looked at how seniors eat, how they exercise, how functional they are, how healthy they are and how good their memories are, following them over time.
The project is robust, unlike the Prevagen research. It has good data on more than 1,000 seniors followed for nearly 25 years. All were older when they started in the study, none had memory dysfunction or Alzheimer’s. The goal of the study was to see what factors influenced memory.
The most recent research shows that having higher levels of “memory” proteins means better thinking and memory. Those who exercised regularly had more of these proteins, were less likely to have Alzheimer’s and more likely to have good memories.
My spin: Nearly all of us want a pill to make things better. When it comes to memory it’s not that easy.
Dear Doc: I have a home remedy for rosacea, a problem I’ve had for years. I tried abstaining from foods I thought caused it, but found no relief. After much research, I came up with homemade sauerkraut, not store bought, which kills important fermenting bacteria in the canning process.
It worked, I swear. If I miss eating it for a day, my face turns red. Please let your viewers and readers know.
Also, I want to thank you for being nonpolitical. Besides your show, there is only one other PBS show I will listen to — I don’t need other people’s opinion jammed down my throat constantly. — D.S.
Dear D.S.: I like your cure. Rosacea — also called acne rosacea, even though it’s not related to teenage acne — is a big problem with many people. Antibiotics work well, but they have side effects. And who wants to take an oral antibiotic unless they need it?
An antibiotic gel called metrogel works well, as do other dermatological preparations. And then there’s laser treatment. But you’ve come up with a modern folk remedy my readers might want to try. Let’s see what my readers think about it. Thanks for the tip.
Now, on to the political. Sometimes it’s hard to maintain that balance when it comes to COVID. I’m still floored that vaccines for polio, smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningitis, shingles, etc., were never considered political at all, but the COVID vaccine, heavens to Betsy, is. But perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised when I look at the political nature of another vaccine, the HPV jab.
From 2014 to 2018 there were 25,700 women who died from HPV-related cervical cancer and 20,000 men from HPV cancer of the throat, tongue and tonsils. These cancers are sexually transmitted. The HPV vaccine is our first anti-cancer shot. It’s best given to 9- to 12-year-olds — that’s when it’s most effective, though the CDC recommends that if a child misses getting immunized that you give it to adults up to age 26. It offers some, though not optimal protection.
Pushback? Yep. Many parents believe giving this cancer vaccine to middle school kids will encourage them to have sex when they’re teenagers. That giving them this jab is saying that it’s OK to have sex. I kid you not.
I found this idea perplexing, but I have learned through my 45 years of medical practice that not all ideas I have are embraced by everybody.
That’s where gentle education, gentle encouragement, pointing out the good arguments in a gentle way can win converts. Yelling doesn’t do it. Stay well!
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.