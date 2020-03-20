Dr. Zorba Paster: Exercise has benefits for kids' mental health

I talk a lot about exercise – doing something to keep yourself in top health. And I chime in all the time about getting kids to go outdoors and kick the can, explore, play, imagine, join a team. Whatever it may be.

When I talk about kids’ health or kids’ weight, I also think about kids’ mental health. First up, childhood depression. It’s far more common than we think because kids don’t show it the same way adults do.

Many a child who is down and out will appear up and happy. Studies show that about one in 10 kids is depressed sometime in their adolescence. And it’s been increasing more and more.

Picking up kids’ depression is one thing, but preventing it is important because childhood depression often leads to adult depression. Addressing it when you’re a teen might prevent you from living with depression when you’re a grownup.

Recent research published in The Lancet shows that exercise for teens might be the key to this mental health problem.

The study looked at adolescents’ exercise patterns at age 12, 14 and 16 and then assessed them for depression when they were 18. How did they check to see what these teens were doing? Using accelerometers — these nifty devices measured how much they did during the day.