Dr. Zorba Paster: Exercise for weight loss entails 3 key components

So what would I start with when it comes to New Year’s resolutions? Mental health and healthy eating are two big ones — I discussed those in last week’s column. Exercise is the other one of my big three, so let’s look at that now.

Taking off the holiday winter weight is an important part of this. Really, it’s only the start of winter, but it’s the end of the holidays. You know what they were like. Too much good food — but so much fun to eat it. Too much libation — at least for some of us — and that adds calories. Two cans of regular beer or two glasses of wine have about the same calories as a king-size Hershey bar with almonds, for example.

The average American puts on 4 pounds during the winter and, unfortunately, a lot of us do not shed that weight. Studies have shown many people shed 2 pounds every spring, but do the math. If you only shed 2 out of those 4 pounds every year, after a decade you’re 20 pounds heavier. That’s quite a bit of extra weight.

So where to start? Eating less food is clearly the first step. I talked about that last week. But losing weight also means exercise. There are three components to exercise: aerobics, strength and balance. You want to hit all three to make an impact.

Aerobics

, in a general sense, means getting your heart going faster than it’s going right now. It’s about strengthening that most important muscle of ours, the heart.

There has been much written on what sort of aerobics to do, and for many researchers, it involves reaching your target heart rate. First, start by figuring out the estimated maximum heart rate (in beats per minute) for your age. It’s easy: Just subtract your age from 220.

Then calculate your target heart rate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates for moderate-intensity physical activity, the target heart rate should be between 64% and 76% of your age-related maximum heart rate, with a somewhat higher heart rate (77% to 93% of maximum) for vigorous-intensity activity.

If you’re on a beta blocker or other cardiac medications, that calculation won’t work, as you won’t ever get your heart rate up that high. But for everyone else when it comes to aerobics, you can aim to reach your target heart rate for at least 20 minutes three times a week.

I do think for ultimate fitness, that heart rate calculation is a good one. But there also is another way to look at this: sweating. Everyone should engage in 20 minutes of sweat-inducing exercise several times a week. Keeping your heart in shape is critical to a good, long, healthy life.

Next, let’s look at balance

. To help with this, dance is wonderful, tai chi is great, walking and hiking are excellent. I love to hike. I use walking sticks, which work to help me keep my balance. I hate falling. Hate it, hate it, hate it. And being 75, falling increases my risk of death dramatically.

A senior who falls and breaks their hip has a 25% chance of dying in the next two years. If you don’t do balance activities, you are more likely to fall. I feel good enough from a balance point of view to continue to ski. That’s a sport that requires balance, and one that helps your balance, too.

Find what you like. Something that moves you in space should be another part of your exercise plan.

And finally, there’s strength

. Working with weights of all sizes is perfect for this. They don’t have to be big, they can be just 2- to 5-pounders. Go on the web and find weight exercises that are right for you.

Kettle bells, isometric rubber stretchers, small hand-held dumbbells — these all can be part of your plan. Even old-fashioned calisthenics that use your own body weight for resistance will do the trick. Just like the kind I learned in high school, back in the ’60s.

Now, for me, I find myself to be a little bit allergic to exercise, so I benefit from having a personal trainer. I’ve used Matt, at Onward Physical Therapy Madison, for years. He knows what I can do and pushes me to the edge. I do things I don’t think I can do, which makes me stronger and fitter.

What also would work is going to classes at a local gym, doing spinning, Pilates, circuit training, water aerobics, cycling, boot camp, Zumba. And that’s only a partial list of what’s available.

My spin: As we head into 2023, it’s time to move it or lose it. Stay well — and Happy New Year!