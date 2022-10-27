Dr. Zorba Paster: Examining the accuracy of COVID and flu tests

Dear Doc: I have COVID tests at home. How well do they work? And what about influenza tests? — R.E., from Buffalo

Dear R.E.: The answers are not straightforward. First off, if the test is positive, how sure can you be that you really do have COVID? For the most part, the answer is 97% sure. In other words, the specificity — yes, I really do have COVID — is remarkably good for nearly all the tests out there. So if it says positive, you are positive. Assume that.

Now, what about negative results? Well, that’s a different story. Several years ago, I had terrible upper respiratory symptoms. I was sure I had influenza. I’d had the flu shot, but the shot doesn’t work all the time, so I thought I’d get tested.

For the test, the swab was taken by one of our lab technicians, so it was taken correctly. It said negative, I didn’t have flu.

Well, guess what? I was terribly sick for two weeks afterward. I am absolutely sure, based on my symptoms, that I had influenza.

The false negative rate for influenza tests, where the test says you don’t have it but, in fact, you do, is about 40%. So you can’t depend on a negative test for influenza really being negative.

This is important because the medication for influenza, Tamiflu (oseltamivir), should be given within two days of influenza exposure. The sooner you give it, the more likely it is to work.

But what about the false negative rate for COVID? That depends on so many things: The onset of your symptoms, how you take the swab, whether you follow the instructions on the box. All of these are variables.

The CDC says if you were exposed to COVID and do not have symptoms, wait at least five full days after your exposure before testing. If you test too early, you may be more likely to get an inaccurate result.

The false negative rate can be as high as the influenza false negative rate, up to 40%. That’s why if you wonder whether you have COVID, it’s best to test more than once. Since the start of COVID, many people have become more comfortable with the idea that one test doesn’t necessarily give you the complete picture when it comes to viral testing.

By the way, if you do have COVID, you need to take Paxlovid within five days of exposure for it to be effective. If you don’t know when that is, assume that if you have symptoms of COVID you’re probably three to four days out from your exposure to this deadly virus.

And one more thought: Get your COVID booster and flu shot at the same time. Study after study has shown that getting more than one immunization boosts the body’s ability to make antibodies for both infectors.

Many of my patients have said they want to do one at a time because they are afraid of more side effects if you do them both at once. The other issue is if you have a more severe reaction, you might not know which immunization caused it.

That said, I still think both at the same time is a better idea because it gives a more robust response. And even if you have chills and fever, pain at the injection site and aching joints for a few days, that doesn’t mean the same thing will happen to you the next time you get immunized.

COVID is here to stay, just like influenza. Knowing how to deal with it on the basis of your own personal preferences is important so you take action. Immunizations save lives every day. Stay well.