Dr. Zorba Paster: Escape the COVID-19 blues with pre-exercise coffee and healthy eats

Coffee. I just love it.

In the morning when I get up. At 3 p.m. when I’m looking for a break.

I have to be careful not to drink too much because, well you know, you can get the jitters, or if it’s too late in the day disturb my sleep at night.

But lately I’ve had a cup of espresso just before I exercise. Wondering if that was good or bad, I scoured the literature and found a cup of java before you go out and do your thing can actually make you burn more fat.

The study came out of the University of Granada, in Spain, looking at whether or not taking the equivalent of a strong cup of coffee before running had an effect on fat burning and also whether morning or afternoon exercise made a difference. They also looked at whether exercising on an empty stomach is better for you.

The idea that exercising in the morning is better hasn’t been studied in depth — it’s just an idea that has been handed down for years and years without any scientific basis.

Researchers took 15 men and women in their 30s, testing them four times over a one-month period. No one drank any coffee during that time or had anything that had caffeine in it like power drinks or soda pop.