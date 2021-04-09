Dr. Zorba Paster: Eat your fruits and veggies, and switch your heart meds

Dear Doc: Fruits and veggies, veggies and fruits — how much of each should I eat? And when it comes to potatoes, where do they fit in? Yes, they’re a veggie, but so much starch. What’s the scoop? — D.I., a Minnesota listener
Dear D.I.: I get this question all the time. Can I just do fruits? Or just veggies? What kind of fruits and what kind of veggies?
First, consider that only one in 10 Americans gets the recommended five servings a day of fruits and vegetables they need. Yes, you read that right, only 10% of the people in this prosperous nation.
Take away the ubiquitous french fry, dubiously counted as a vegetable, and it looks even more dismal. So you see how poor our nutrition is.
A recently published Harvard study reported on 100,000 people followed for more than 20 years. The study included not just folks in the USA, but in 29 countries spanning the globe.
The results showed that eating three servings of veggies and two of fruits per day lowers your risk of premature heart attack by 12%, stroke by 12%, colon cancer by 10% and death from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by a whopping 35%.
Interestingly, consuming more than five servings a day didn’t seem to confer extra longevity, even though we know a more vegetarian diet is a better diet overall.
What veggies were best? Anything but the starchy potato, which didn’t seem to give you protection at all. And as for fruits, whole fruit was the answer, fruit juice not at all.
So that glass of OJ in the a.m. does not give you protection in the p.m. of your life.
While we’re on the topic of food, let’s discuss bacon, the most common processed meat we consume in America. We used to eat it only for breakfast, but given our fascination with fast food, our consumption of bacon has skyrocketed.
A study out of the University of Leeds in the U.K. has linked sausage and bacon and all forms of processed meats with the development of dementia. Having three servings of these a day increased the risk of memory loss by 44%.
When you consider that 5% to 8% of older Americans get dementia every year, that is critical information.
A deeper dive into the data indicates other factors might play a role here, too. High bacon and sausage consumers are more likely to be guys, smokers, those with only a high school education, overweight and prone to eating fewer fruits and veggies.
It all adds up to more risk in the long run.
Dear Doc: I have atrial fibrillation. I’m on warfarin and get a blood test every month, or more often than that if my blood thinner is off base. My friend is on Eliquis and says he doesn’t need a blood test. He loves not having his blood drawn all the time. Should I call my doc and get switched? — O.C., from Oconomowoc
Dear O.C.: The relatively new kids on the block like Eliquis are called DOACs, direct oral anticoagulants. They’ve actually been around for about five years. Users do not need regular blood tests. Pradaxa, Xarelto and Eliquis are the most common brand names used today.
Are they better than warfarin? You bet they are. Studies of Eliquis, for example, show the stroke risk on this newer drug is less than the gold standard warfarin.
For years, we’ve used warfarin — which, by the way, is named for the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, which owned the patent to the drug, given to them by Karl Link, a professor at UW-Madison.
It’s a finicky drug — too little and your blood is too thick, too much and it’s too thin. The DOACs are so much easier to use.
A recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine showed that one form of atrial fibrillation, called valvular A. Fib, can also be successfully treated with these medications. This study of more 56,000 people with A. Fib found lower risks of stroke with DOACs and fewer complications than warfarin.
Considering that atrial fibrillation affects 5 million Americans yearly resulting in 158,000 deaths mainly from stroke, that is good news.
Now, what’s the bad news? Cost. Cost. Cost. These are new drugs, all of them on patent, with nearly 20 years of research going into finding alternatives to warfarin that were safe and effective.
If you don’t have insurance, DOACs are going to cost you lots. Because warfarin is a much older drug, dating back decades, it is available as a generic medication and is much cheaper.
I checked Goodrx.com, my website of choice to find drug costs, and DOACs are close to $500 per month. At Pharmacyrxworld.com, the Canadian website I always use to check prices, the price drops to $187 per month — quite a savings. That’s still costly, but about as much as a Starbucks latte and banana bread per day.
If you don’t have insurance and want to go on the drug, talk to your doctor to find a discount card or how to apply to the company for other discounts. They’re out there, so check them out.
My spin: The newer drugs for atrial fibrillation are better drugs. Everyone who can switch should do so. Stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.