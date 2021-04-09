Dr. Zorba Paster: Eat your fruits and veggies, and switch your heart meds

What veggies were best? Anything but the starchy potato, which didn’t seem to give you protection at all. And as for fruits, whole fruit was the answer, fruit juice not at all.

So that glass of OJ in the a.m. does not give you protection in the p.m. of your life.

While we’re on the topic of food, let’s discuss bacon, the most common processed meat we consume in America. We used to eat it only for breakfast, but given our fascination with fast food, our consumption of bacon has skyrocketed.

A study out of the University of Leeds in the U.K. has linked sausage and bacon and all forms of processed meats with the development of dementia. Having three servings of these a day increased the risk of memory loss by 44%.

When you consider that 5% to 8% of older Americans get dementia every year, that is critical information.

A deeper dive into the data indicates other factors might play a role here, too. High bacon and sausage consumers are more likely to be guys, smokers, those with only a high school education, overweight and prone to eating fewer fruits and veggies.

It all adds up to more risk in the long run.