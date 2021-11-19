Dr. Zorba Paster: Eat more nut and plant oils, live longer

Do you like nuts? I certainly do. From peanuts to cashews (my favorite), and walnuts to pistachios, there isn’t a nut I won’t eat.
Research from the British Medical Journal shows that high intake of alpha linolenic acid found in nuts, seeds and plant oils drops the risk of death from heart attacks by a mile. Previous studies about ALA have been inconclusive, but this most recent study is a benchmark.
Researchers looked at 41 different studies published over a 30-year period from 1991 until this year, looking at the risk of death from all causes. All told, they analyzed 120,000 people between the ages of 18 and 98, including some for as little as two years and others for as long as 32 years.
After adjusting for age, weight, smoking, how much alcohol they drank and physical activities — trying to take away all bias — they found that those who consumed nuts, seeds and plant oils had an 11% reduction in heart attacks, but more importantly a 10% drop in overall death rate.
The more of these superfoods they ate, the greater the effect. But as little as 1 gram per day of this bounty from Mother Nature — that’s a tablespoon of canola oil or walnut oil — reduced death from heart attacks by 5%.
Now, you might not consider 5% to be a lot, but if you are already at risk for a heart attack — if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, are overweight, don’t exercise, have a family history, etc. — you are at risk.
Even if you don’t have any of those risk factors but you’re older, you’re at risk. Age is the biggest risk factor for heart attacks.
My spin: Time to snack up for good health and make that stir fry healthier by using the right oil. Everything you can do to prevent heart disease and stroke just may keep away the grim reaper.
Formula milk studies
A vast majority of formula milk studies are bogus, according to research published in the BMJ.
We know that “breast is best” when it comes to feeding a baby. When I first started medical school in the 1970s, the idea of breastfeeding was abhorrent to many women. The formula companies, including big businesses such as Nestle, convinced women that formula was better.
The selling points were that using formula would keep a woman’s figure in better shape, breast-wise, and that formula-fed babies were bigger, and grew bigger faster, than breast-fed ones. Companies advertised to doctors, they advertised to women, they gave out free samples when a mom left the hospital, trying all the time to get moms — and babies — hooked on formula.
Today, recent research published in the BMJ shows that formula milk studies, which are ongoing and published now, are full of bias. The conduct and reporting of these studies is not well balanced, ultimately leading to misinformation.
Researchers analyzed 125 formula trials that ultimately followed 24,000 children — carried out in Europe, Asia and North America — all of them looking at weight gain, intestinal health, absorption of nutrients, behavior and allergies.
They found that 86% of the trials were fully funded by the formula companies, while only 14% were independent. And only 10% had all the information needed for an independent analysis made available for other researchers to examine.
Not only that, but 80% of the trials excluded so many kids from participating that it skewed the analysis. It clearly showed that the studies only wanted kids who would prove what they wanted to prove: that their formula was not only safe to give, but also better for a baby’s health. Considering that 90% of the studies drew that conclusion was another factor showing the studies’ bias.
My spin: Just because something calls itself a “study” doesn’t mean it’s worthwhile. Check the details. The bottom line is that whenever possible, breast is best. And if you can do it for as long as a year, that’s best of all. Stay well.
