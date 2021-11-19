Dr. Zorba Paster: Eat more nut and plant oils, live longer

Researchers analyzed 125 formula trials that ultimately followed 24,000 children — carried out in Europe, Asia and North America — all of them looking at weight gain, intestinal health, absorption of nutrients, behavior and allergies.

They found that 86% of the trials were fully funded by the formula companies, while only 14% were independent. And only 10% had all the information needed for an independent analysis made available for other researchers to examine.

Not only that, but 80% of the trials excluded so many kids from participating that it skewed the analysis. It clearly showed that the studies only wanted kids who would prove what they wanted to prove: that their formula was not only safe to give, but also better for a baby’s health. Considering that 90% of the studies drew that conclusion was another factor showing the studies’ bias.

My spin: Just because something calls itself a “study” doesn’t mean it’s worthwhile. Check the details. The bottom line is that whenever possible, breast is best. And if you can do it for as long as a year, that’s best of all. Stay well.

