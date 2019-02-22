Flu season is upon us. By the way did you get your flu shot? It’s not too late. What most people call the flu is not the flu — it’s one of the other pesky viruses running around in our air.

Influenza killed an estimated 70,000 people last year – that’s equivalent to one World Trade Center debacle every two weeks. Influenza is a monster killer.

Does the shot have side effects? Very few. Some might get a slight fever. Perhaps a little pain at the poke in the arm but — 70,000 deaths is way too many.

But now let me go on to one of the most timely subject of the day – snot. My mom would turn over in her grave seeing me use that word.

To get rid of snot, to get rid of that pesky mucous in your nose – instead of reaching for a pill that might have side effects why not use a more natural method? The neti pot. This nifty device might keep you from getting an antibiotic that you don’t really need.

You fill this nifty Aladdin-lamp-like device with a saline solution, stand over the sink, tilt your head sideways, place the tip of the pot in the upper nostril and pour. The result is a slow cleansing in the back of your nose, irrigating the opening of your sinuses, letting the mucus flow. Just like you clean your floor with a mop, this mops up the mucus you don’t need back there.

But for some people, this is not enough. They need a super-charged cleaning method that puts the neti pot to shame. That’s why my good friend Joe (last name not included, but you know who you are) invented what we’ll call Joe’s turbo neti. Here’s where this new, non-machine, “modern” folk remedy fits in.

For years, Joe suffered from congestion and a chronic post-nasal drip that made his life miserable. Doctor after doctor couldn’t offer him a remedy that would fit the bill. And that’s when Joe’s creative entrepreneurial spirit kicked in. If they couldn’t solve his problem, he’d try to solve it himself.

And with that — drum roll, please — I present Joe’s fix for all you sinus sufferers out there.

First, grab some salt; any salt will do, but when I do this I prefer kosher because free-flowing, non-caking salt such as Morton’s contains other ingredients to make it flow — calcium silicate with a tiny touch of sugar.

Take a half teaspoon of salt and put it in two to three ounces of water, about a quarter of a cup. Swish it around to dissolve, then fill your cupped palm with some of this high-dose saline mixture.

Now, here’s the key: Put your cupped hand, with just a teaspoon of the saline solution, up to your nose and vigorously and aggressively snort it up into one nostril. Suck it up with as much strength as you can muster. Snort in more air repeatedly.

Your natural nasal-sinus reflex will be to snort it out, expelling it into the sink — did I mention to do this over the sink in the bathroom? You are clearing your entire throat.

Don’t be afraid of the sound you make, which will be similar to a rutting wildebeest (Joe’s words, not mine). Anyone who might be listening at the bathroom door will think something awful is going on. Make sure you tell them before you start that you are not dying.

Now repeat the process with the other nostril.

According to Joe’s cure, you need to do this several times on each side — bending a bit differently with each nostril suck — so you clean the entire sinus cavity. Side to side, back to forward, left to right.

Whew! What’s happening? You are scouring the back of your nasal passages with a high-pressure salt solution dissolving the gunk, allowing you to breathe free and clear.

This self-management of sinuses has made many a Joe better. Since he started his daily turbos, his life has improved immensely.

With Joe’s turbo neti, a new day has dawned in the natural treatment of sinus aliments, acute and chronic. Anyone with a drippy nose might want to try this.

Now for those of you that read my missives on a regular basis you’ll realize that this column is pretty much the same every year, but then again so is cold and flu season.