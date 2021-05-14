Dr. Zorba Paster: Dr. Seuss was right -- there's a lot you can learn about ice on mice

In 2011, a study of athletes who had torn calf muscles found that iced muscles had nearly as much pain as non-iced muscles. And the injured athletes didn’t return to their sport any quicker.

Then there was a weight training study that showed men who applied ice packs after workouts actually developed less muscular strength, size and endurance than those who were ice free.

The idea behind ice packs is that they stimulate your sympathetic nerve fibers, reducing swelling by signaling your blood vessels to constrict. This rush of blood away from your injury reduces swelling and the concurrent inflammatory response.

The idea is less swelling, less pain, better recovery. It all makes sense. But what makes sense still may not be the best thing you can do.

My spin: The mice in the study were exercised day in and day out — when humans exercise, when we injure ourselves, we usually stop and wait until the pain goes away. These mice didn’t have that prerogative.

We have a long way to go when it comes to figuring out the best way to go after sports injuries. This new mouse study points out that ice might be counterproductive. The jury is still out on this issue. Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.