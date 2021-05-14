Dr. Zorba Paster: Dr. Seuss was right -- there's a lot you can learn about ice on mice

We’ve been told for years, and I’m one of those who has been telling folks for years, that ice after exercise or after an injury is the way to go.
You’ve probably heard it. I know I have, and so have my kids. Their soccer coaches were always ready, willing and able to provide ice right after an injury.
But a new study shows this might not be the best thing to do. It’s a mouse study.
Now, I know you’re rolling your eyes and thinking how can we learn anything from mice? But bear with me for just a moment.
This new study, published in the March Journal of Applied Physiology, was conducted by researchers at Kobe University in Japan and other institutions interested in muscle physiology. They took 40 young, healthy mice and electrically stimulated their lower legs repeatedly, simulating a prolonged gym workout, soccer game or other such strenuous activity.
Contracting muscles in all animals have a similar physiology. The mouse muscle is, in many respects, just like the human muscle. And mice, as you can imagine, run around all night long looking for food.
Think of it like the mice are working out all the time — undoubtedly better than the best gym workout most of us do.
And just like our muscles that stretch and contract, overloading strenuous activity can damage those mouse muscles. The scientists were interested in the “post-workout” healing activities — and how ice affected them.
For half the mice, they applied ice immediately after the prolonged activity, while the other half remain unchilled. Over the next few weeks, they collected muscle samples from both groups — trying to see what ice did to muscles that are regularly overexerted.
What interested researchers most was what inflammatory cells and cytokines were around. These are the tiny little guys that heal us all the time. They head into the injured parts of our body, mopping up debris and ramping up the chemicals we need to heal us, thereby promoting new healthy tissues.
First off, let’s look at the mice who were unchilled. Researchers saw clear damage to the muscle fibers, as expected, and they saw evidence of those helper inflammatory cells and cytokines, just as predicted.
Within hours, these little cells and cytokines were removing the cellular debris in the mice, and within three days, the damaged muscle fibers were cleared away. Gone. Removed. So new fibers could grow and prosper.
Not so for the iced muscles. For them, healing was remarkably delayed. They took more than twice as long, seven days, to reach the same healing as the unchilled mouse muscles. And even after two weeks, they did not have the same complete healing.
We ice muscles for pain control because we think it helps. But that might not be true.
In 2011, a study of athletes who had torn calf muscles found that iced muscles had nearly as much pain as non-iced muscles. And the injured athletes didn’t return to their sport any quicker.
Then there was a weight training study that showed men who applied ice packs after workouts actually developed less muscular strength, size and endurance than those who were ice free.
The idea behind ice packs is that they stimulate your sympathetic nerve fibers, reducing swelling by signaling your blood vessels to constrict. This rush of blood away from your injury reduces swelling and the concurrent inflammatory response.
The idea is less swelling, less pain, better recovery. It all makes sense. But what makes sense still may not be the best thing you can do.
My spin: The mice in the study were exercised day in and day out — when humans exercise, when we injure ourselves, we usually stop and wait until the pain goes away. These mice didn’t have that prerogative.
We have a long way to go when it comes to figuring out the best way to go after sports injuries. This new mouse study points out that ice might be counterproductive. The jury is still out on this issue. Stay well.
