Dr. Zorba Paster: Double-check the price on Medicare prescriptions to save some cash

This is my second column on Medicare, but in fact it’s more on drug costs — what you can do to make sure you’re not gouged by your insurance company. And that, my friend, includes the federal government program.

Medicare Part D, which I joined recently, allows for different plans for different folks. You’ve got to play the game to see what the cost is for you.

If you have all generic prescriptions, you might think it doesn’t matter, but it does. If you have a name-brand drug and you don’t check to see if there’s another name-brand or generic equivalent, you may be spending too much.

I rant and rave about this, but that won’t give you the tools you need to make the proper decision. So, my story.

My lovely wife of 47 years, Penny, is on some generics and some branded medications, as am I. After talking to a Medicare agent, who are just like other insurance agents, we came up with a solution. I’d go on one Medicare D plan, and she’d go on another.

I didn’t find this cumbersome at all because the chronic meds we’re on come in 90-day supplies — order stuff, or have it on automatic ordering, four times a year. Simple, right? Wrong!

I occasionally need a medication for a fungal foot infection. I ordered this generic ointment online. The price was a $45 co-pay, which I thought was way too high, but I was used to paying hardly anything for my employer-based health insurance.

After I hit the send button, I got to thinking that perhaps I was being taken, that I should have checked GoodRx.com first.

Bingo. Using my coupon at Walgreens would have lowered the cost to $31.54 and at CVS to $15.04. In both cases, I would have paid less for the drug by paying cash than by using insurance and putting up the co-pay. Walgreens is just down the road from me and CVS about two miles yonder. I decided to go to CVS.

Then I looked at all the other meds in my Medicare program and that of my lovely wife. Remember, they are different Part D plans.

For me, getting my chronic meds through the mail was the cheapest. For her, it was cheaper to pay cash for half her meds and pay the co-pay for the other half.

When I ramped this up for the entire year, taking into consideration all of the nuances of Medicare and insurance, I still saved several hundred dollars by shopping around.

There is a bottom-line issue here that I’ve written about before. Because of our obnoxious state and federal laws, pharmacists are not allowed to tell you if you’re better off paying cash than using your co-pay. It’s against the law for them to proffer that information.

If you ask, then it’s OK for them to answer, but it’s because there are regulations and dumb laws that, for the most part, keep them from informing you on their own. And you bet your booties that someone, some lobbyist or some bit players in the field, have made sure these laws are not changed.

Sure, they’ll give you some cockamamie story about how it can’t be done, but you and I know it’s a bottom-line and company profit issue — you pay, we make money, that’s their mantra.

My spin: If you think you’re paying too much for a drug, you might be. Ask your pharmacist. Go to GoodRx.com. Talk to your doctor. Get informed and you can save on prescriptions so you can spend your hard-earned money somewhere else. Stay well.

