Dr. Zorba Paster: Don't vape, do use eye masks for dry eyes, give turmeric a trial run

Researchers found those who combined e-cigs and cigarettes had high inflammatory and oxidative stress markers — just as high as those who smoked cigarettes.

My spin: If you think vaping with smoking is safer than just smoking, think again. It’s not. Vaping is dangerous, too.

Dear Doc: My eyes are dry. I notice this at night when I’m binge-watching movies. What’s the best solution?

Gentle Reader: Dry eyes are a problem. When we stare at a computer or any screen we don’t blink as much as we should. And as we get older, our eyes get drier.

For most of us, there are some simple solutions, things I’ve done for a couple of years that have improved my symptoms and my vision quite a bit.

First off, you need to get a microwavable eye mask. They cost about $10 online. Then buy some good eye drops to promote hydration. I use the Refresh brand, and I like the gel the best. Do not buy an eye drop such as Visine, as it has a decongestant that can dry out your eyes. Microwave the eye mask for about 30 to 40 seconds, put the drops in your eyes and put on the mask for four minutes. Do that twice a day.