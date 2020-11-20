Dr. Zorba Paster: Don't let the pandemic take the 'Thanks' out of Thanksgiving

For me, it’s also time to pay tribute to those I’ve lost. My mom, who started experiencing dementia at age 62, died in 1981. My dad, who was a robust person at 87, has been gone now for nearly 25 years.

And there are plenty of other dear ones who have touched my life. It’s time for me to think about them and give thanks for how they influenced me.

You have those folks, too — some living, some gone — whom you’d like to thank. It’s the season to do that.

When Abraham Lincoln first declared Thanksgiving a national holiday back in 1863, people only lived to an average age in their mid-40s. Today’s children can expect to live well into their 80s — and live quite well at that. That’s certainly something for which to be thankful.

It may seem Pollyannaish, overly optimistic, just to ignore any bad stuff that’s happening in our world or brush it under the carpet. But I kind of like the idea of having a time set aside for love and fellowship and joy and happiness. On Friday, I can go back to reality — I certainly won’t be going to Macy’s right now with other people looking for a bargain.

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. And, by the way, I’m still making the Berghoff creamed spinach. It sings to my heart. Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.