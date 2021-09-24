Dr. Zorba Paster: Don't leave too soon. Follow these tips to avoid falls

The bathroom is a most common place for serious accidents to occur. Who wants to die by a toilet? Yuck.

Do you have throw rugs around the house? You can easily stumble on these. They may look nice to your eye but not be nice to your body. You might need to toss them out or put them away so they don’t become a tripping hazard.

And while you’re at it, check your staircases. Are there solid railings on both sides to help steady yourself going up and down? You know what my mom said: “Two railings are better than one.” Actually, she never said that because we lived in a bi-level with just five stairs going up and five going down. But it’s still true.

How about outside spaces? Are they well-lit with safe steps? We just put in new LED bulbs to brighten things up around our house. You can, too. Those puppies last a long time, and you’ll save a lot on electricity — about $10 to $15 per month over the incandescent ones. I suggest going around and changing all your lights as soon as you see those LED bulbs go on sale, which they do all the time.

Go through every space you visit in your home life — inside and out — and check off what you might need to adult-proof your house.