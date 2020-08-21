Dr. Zorba Paster: Don't forget to exercise your brain

After 12 years, they came back, completing a battery of physical tests and mental tests that included looking at their memory, ability to concentrate, how quick their visual processing was (important when doing anything on a computer), how they read and retained material, etc.

The participants’ IQ after 12 years was compared to what it had been when the study began. And guess what: Those who worked at desk jobs were more likely to maintain their IQ than those who worked at manual jobs.

Those with purely manual labor jobs were the most likely to have reduced brain function as time went on. And this was regardless of their educational level.

What’s the takeaway here? From everything I’ve read, the brain is like a muscle – use it or lose it. If you have a desk job, you are more likely to be using your brain, manipulating numbers and facts, using a computer, and this leads to better brain function.

I don’t think sitting down at a desk is the issue. I also don’t think working with your hands is the issue. It’s using your mind on a regular basis that’s the take home.

This reminds me of the famous “nun study” completed nearly 20 years ago. If you want to read about a fascinating study that’s still giving us clues about brain function, just Google it.