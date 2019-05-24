I get lots of questions about GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). Lots and lots of people have it and I’ve written about it in this column very recently. But what about laryngopharyngeal reflux, or LPR?
This is a variation of GERD. It’s caused when stomach acid bubbles up to the throat because the muscle that should keep the stomach tight, keeping the acid where it should be, doesn’t do the job. It fails to close so the acid content travels back up into the esophagus, causing irritation.
Symptoms include excessive throat clearing, persistent cough, difficulty swallowing and a full feeling in the mouth and throat. Google this condition to learn more if you think you have it.
The first line of treatment for LPR is the same as for GERD: Lose weight; raise the head of the bed by 6 to 8 inches; avoid foods that make symptoms worse such as coffee, chocolate, alcohol, fatty foods and peppermint; cut down on alcohol, especially at night; stop smoking; and avoid lying down within three hours after you eat.
Still, for many, this has not been enough. That’s where PPIs (proton pump inhibitors) such as Prilosec OTC have been a godsend. They have cured the problem for many.
But as I have written recently, PPIs have some potential side effects including fractures, pneumonia, diarrhea, vitamin B12, iron or calcium deficiency, and chronic kidney disease. Some even think there may be a risk of dementia associated with PPIs.
These risks are small and they are not conclusively proven, but if you’re using a PPI you have to take this into consideration. Americans spend $15 billion on these drugs every year.
Can you treat LPR without pills? Recent research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association points the way, but a bit of science first. Let’s talk about pepsin, the chief digestive enzyme in the stomach, which breaks down proteins into polypeptides.
Reflux is thought to occur primarily through exposure of the laryngopharynx, the area in the back of the throat, to an acidic environment in the presence of pepsin. It’s the pepsin that plays a key role, along with acid, in damaging the back of the throat.
Pepsin is activated by amino acids in the stomach, which increase gastrin secretion and stimulate the vagal nerve to produce pepsin. The typical American diet is high in animal protein, with more than a third of our calories coming from animal products. Reduce those and you’ll reduce pepsin activity.
An alkaline environment deactivates pepsin. Studies show that exposure of pepsin to alkaline water with a pH of greater than 9 inactivates it.
Now on to the study. Researchers took nearly 200 patients and had them grade their reflux symptoms at the beginning — without any intervention, just their normal diet.
They found that many patients got good control when they followed the first-line suggestions I mentioned above while additionally drinking alkaline water throughout the day. But even better control came when they started following what I call the king of diets, the Mediterranean diet — which has, by the way, significantly less animal protein than the typical meat-and-potatoes USA diet.
My spin: Medications for reflux definitely have a place. They work for many people. But this study shows that diet plays a significant role. For anyone who doesn’t want to take medications or whose symptoms aren’t controlled by taking them, this is important data. Try it. And stay well.