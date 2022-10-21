Dr. Zorba Paster: Diet drinks aren't as healthy as you think

Sweetened drinks. That’s what Americans like. The other day I went into Kwik Trip, our local convenience store, to get a drink. I don’t generally like anything sweetened, not sure why. It’s not that I don’t like my occasional Hershey bar or a Snickers, but when it comes to drinks it’s usually plain old water, straight up or fizzy.

Anyway, I’m in the store looking around, realizing that nearly all the drinks are made with sugar, high fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners. Now there was the occasional stevia-laced drink, but they were few and far between. But ones that are simply water-based, hard one. This got me to thinking.

We know that a chief cause of obesity is calorie-laden drinks. The average one is basically a candy bar in liquid form. A typical bottle of Coke has the same calories as my Snickers. I won’t go into the issues with this, but rather saddle over to those artificial ones. Are they good for us or bad for us?

First off, we know that they have no nutritional value — but if they kept us from consuming calories, that might be a good thing; a way of shedding a few pounds. Fact is, there is no evidence for that at all. Since we’ve been consuming, literally billions of gallons of the stuff, we haven’t trimmed down but rather we’ve bulked up. More “diet” drinks and we have more obesity — and BTW making the “diet” drinks now “zero calorie” drinks is masterful. Take the diet name out of it and you’ll find more folks to consume it.

Back to good or bad. A recent article published in the BMJ suggests that artificial sweeteners might actually cause heart disease. Hmmm ... any truth to this at all? Let’s delve into the study.

Researchers from the French National Institute of Health looked at data from over 100,000 participants from a long-term study — average age was 42. The study started in 2009 and continues to this day, looking at consumption of everything from diet drinks to broccoli, from bread to fish. They also looked at lifestyle, socioeconomic factors, smoking, all that other “good and bad stuff” that leads to good or bad health. This included drinks such as milk and artificial sweeteners such as aspartame (NutraSweet, Equal, Sugar Twin), sucralose (Splenda), acesulfame (Sunett) and others.

Nearly 40% of the folks in the study consumed artificial sweeteners, corresponding at least 4 ounces of diet soda a day.

Now folks who drank diet drinks tended to be younger, heavier, more likely to smoke, less likely to be physically active, not eat as much fiber, consume more carbs and eat saltier foods. But they controlled for these things.

After taking all of these things out of the equation, after following everybody for nearly 10 years, they found that if you consumed artificial sweeteners you were at a higher risk for heart attacks and stroke, especially NutraSweet.

Now this was an observational study. That means the data is a trend and that’s it. But let’s combine this with other data from other studies that seem to imply that when we eat artificially laden sweets we stimulate our appetite center to get calories somewhere else. This was an article published last year in JAMA, that these manufactured chemicals might increase cravings for other foods. And perhaps, just perhaps, that’s why we haven’t seen a drop in our weight as Americans but rather an increase, since I was a kid.

Rates of obesity have doubled in the last 35 years so that the average American is now 24 pounds heavier than they were back in the day while the increase in diet drinks has ballooned.

My spin: You may like that sweet drink, be it laced with sugar or high fructose corn syrup, or that diet drink laced with a sweet-tasting chemical, but frankly, they’re not good for you.

So you make the decision. If you really want to be healthy, if you really follow a Mediterranean diet, exercise, and try to get to your optimal weight, then maybe it’s plain old water, straight up or fizzy. This new research shows that you might also decrease your risk for a premature heart attack.