Dr. Zorba Paster: Decoding gut bacteria could be key to curing autism

I am always interested in new provocative research that may show the way to better health.
Years ago, we thought eating hot, spicy foods and suffering from stress were the leading factors in ulcers. Then an Australian doctor claimed to have found there was a bacterial infection called H. pylori that caused it.
This was a heretofore unrecognized bacteria that was thought to be a contaminant. Well, guess what? He was right. He got the Nobel Prize for his research.
We now know the main cause of ulcers in many countries is this infector. There are other causes such as aspirin and NSAIDs, but H. pylori is right up there.
And some forms of H. pylori cause stomach cancer. So giving antibiotics for some ulcers not only cures them but keeps you from dying of cancer. Who knew? That’s what research is all about.
That’s why I found this very small study on autism so interesting. It implies that there may, and I stress may, be a difference in gut bacteria of kids with autism. Let’s look at the study, published in the prestigious journal Gut.
Researchers studied the microbiome of 128 kids 3 to 6 years old with and without autism, comparing their gut bacteria. These kids were on basically the same diet, so that didn’t matter. The kids with autism had more Clostridium, Dialister and Coprobacillus and fewer Faecalibacterium — all types of gut bacteria.
Now, why could this matter? Possibly because several Clostridium species produce a toxin, which some researchers believe may damage the central nervous system — that is the brain and spinal cord. Botulism and tetanus are caused by Clostridium species. They attack the nervous system; perhaps these species do too but in a different way. Could autism be an infectious disease? That’s the million-dollar question.
My spin: We don’t know what causes autism spectrum. We do know it’s on the rise. The gut-brain axis may be one factor. It’s an early provocative study that might lead us to a screening and treatment of autism, just like the provocative ulcer research years ago led to a better treatment of ulcers. Stay tuned.
Food for thought
Tomatoes. It’s tomato season. I love them. Time for BLTs — yes, I do eat bacon, just not every day. But according to research published in the journal Stroke, maybe I can cut my risk of having a stroke by 50% by eating tomatoes.
Researchers analyzed stroke risk in Finnish men age 45 to 65 for more than a decade. Those who ate tomatoes all the time dropped their risk of stroke by a whopping 55%. Not only that, but they reduced blood clots by 59%. Wow.
Now, tomatoes are high in the antioxidant lycopene, which other studies have shown reduces the risk of prostate cancer. That’s a wow, too.
My spin: This is only one study. And it’s possible that those Finns who ate tomatoes were more likely to eat salads, which we know are healthy. The more fruits and veggies you eat, the stronger the color, the greater the variety, the better off you are.
That’s why spinach is better than iceberg lettuce, and squash is better than celery. But when I read this study, I thought about kale and how it has been championed as a superfood. Well, kale make way — tomatoes are taking over your spot. Stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.