Dr. Zorba Paster: Decoding gut bacteria could be key to curing autism

I am always interested in new provocative research that may show the way to better health.

Years ago, we thought eating hot, spicy foods and suffering from stress were the leading factors in ulcers. Then an Australian doctor claimed to have found there was a bacterial infection called H. pylori that caused it.

This was a heretofore unrecognized bacteria that was thought to be a contaminant. Well, guess what? He was right. He got the Nobel Prize for his research.

We now know the main cause of ulcers in many countries is this infector. There are other causes such as aspirin and NSAIDs, but H. pylori is right up there.

And some forms of H. pylori cause stomach cancer. So giving antibiotics for some ulcers not only cures them but keeps you from dying of cancer. Who knew? That’s what research is all about.

That’s why I found this very small study on autism so interesting. It implies that there may, and I stress may, be a difference in gut bacteria of kids with autism. Let’s look at the study, published in the prestigious journal Gut.