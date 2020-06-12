Dr. Zorba Paster: Conventional wisdom about hangovers might be wrong

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doc: I have been known to drink too much one day have an awful hangover the next. I’ve heard of a lot of remedies for that awful feeling — don’t mix your drinks, have a drink the next morning, take supplements, etc. Nothing seems to work for me. Anything new that you might add? — DR from Minneapolis

Well, DR, there is new research from The BMJ that might shed some light on this problem. But before that, let me tip my hat to the Grammar Police —they’re the folks who always correct my grammar and word choice on my radio shows.

The technical word for your hangover is “veisalgia.” It’s a combination of the Norwegian word for uneasiness after debauchery (kveis) and the Greek word for pain (algia).

There you have it. You debauched, didn’t you? Now I would be remiss not to tell you that binge drinking isn’t good for you — don’t drink enough to get a hangover in the first place, etc. But that’s now what you’re asking. So I’ll ignore my puritanical doctor-ish instincts and go for the gold — the research. The common belief about dehydration and mineral depletion associated with booze may be wrong. This study looked at a combination of fruit, leaves and roots that might be a hangover cure.

