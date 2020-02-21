Dr. Zorba Paster: Continuing education for doctors

Keeping up to date — that is the goal of every health care provider. We do it on the web, by reading books and journals, going to lectures, etc. Everyone has their own method.

Family doctors need 50 hours, minimum, of education each year to keep up our certification. Mayo Clinic has great meetings. They start super early, 7 a.m., and end at 11:30.

Now, what would motivate you to go to something that early? Well, their meetings aren’t in Rochester, Minnesota, where Mayo is based. They’re in Hawaii — in Maui this year, to be exact.

What a shame, I know, but someone has to go. And this year it was me.

Here are some things I learned.

Menopause

The HERS research (Heart and Estrogen/progestin Replacement Study) from more than a decade ago seemed to show that women who take estrogen have more heart attacks. That basically was the death knell for the company that made Prempro, which was the most common estrogen preparation on the market with something like an 85% share.

Well, guess what: Looking at the data now, and looking at what we know about heart disease, we may have been wrong.