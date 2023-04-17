Well, I got COVID. And my wife, Penny, got COVID. Fortunately, we’re both on the mend.

When you look at the data, there is a 97% chance you will not be hospitalized for COVID if you were fully immunized and boosted, which we were. We took every booster offered to us.

We still got COVID, but the question is, did we get a bad case of COVID? No. It was not a walk in the park, but it wasn’t deadly.

I’ve had influenza several times. I’ve been immunized against influenza for 40 years, and yet I still caught it at least three times that I can remember. And it was awful — it put me down. Some days, I couldn’t work or do much of anything, but over time I recovered.

Am I lucky I recovered? Of course. I also was vaccinated.

I want to chime in here about luck. For the last few years during the COVID pandemic, I was careful, careful, careful. I didn’t want to get COVID. But the COVID around now is so infectious, there’s a good chance of getting it no matter what you do. So I threw caution to the wind.

I was out west skiing, and I went to couple of bars with my son Zak. (I tried, by the way, to get a brandy old-fashioned sweet, but was met with stares like I was from Mars, so I settled for a regular old-fashioned, which was quite good.)

We ate in restaurants, we skied and rested in the ski chalet, and somewhere along the way, I picked up COVID. I can’t be sure where; you never can with COVID.

Being immunized and boosted clearly gave me a better chance to survive and fight the virus and also reduce my risk of long COVID. I mention this because too many people have become COVID booster-weary and just don’t want to get that extra shot.

My suggestion is to look at this just like seat belts. You wear them because you know when you do, you’re more likely to survive a car crash. The same is true of COVID boosters; they help you survive.

So if you’re not up-to-date on your boosters, now is the time, or certainly this fall, to roll up your sleeve.

Now, I’d like to talk a little about what helped me heal during my bout with COVID: my mom’s chicken soup. She made the best soup in the world — best because she was my mom. Of course, my mom has been dead since 1981, but I still know how she made it.

There is something warm and satisfying about cooking a dish that reminds you of home, reminds you of those family traditions and love. For me, this is chicken soup.

Does it really cure the common cold? For that answer, I’ll go back to the scientific journal Chest, which published a review article on chicken soup. Research showed that chicken soup reduced the inflammation that causes so many of our cold symptoms.

They looked at neutrophil, a white blood cell involved in inflammation migration, and how chicken soup inhibited it in a laboratory test. This inflammation reduction wasn’t just due to the chicken, but also the vegetables in the soup.

The more flavorful the soup and the more veggies used, the better this effect, reducing symptoms left and right. Commercial soup didn’t cut the mustard.

As for when you should start your chicken soup regimen, do it as soon as you feel sick, as soon as that cold — or COVID — strikes.

Good eating and good nutrition give your body a leg up when it comes to conquering all those pesky viruses. And warm soup, with that warm moisture going up your nose — shown in another study to thin out those thick nasal secretions — just makes the day better.

And then there’s the psychological aspect of making and eating homemade soup. Chopping the veggies, making the broth, creating the smells in the kitchen, serving it to your friends and family — it all adds up to something mighty fine.

We know when you’re psychologically stressed, your body doesn’t fight infections as well. Homemade soup gives you the fortitude to face your viral infection head-on and conquer it, or at least to feel better.

Every year or so, I like to share my recipe for homemade chicken soup, complete with matzo balls, a type of dumpling. Enjoy! And stay well.