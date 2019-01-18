When you check out at the grocery, do you look at the sweets like I do? I find myself wondering if I’m going to buy a Hershey’s bar — I love the ones with almonds — or some other sweet. Then I read the label and realize these are 210 calories that I don’t need.

What comes next? Two animated figures from my imagination. The one on my left shoulder is red, has horns and is holding a trident. He says, “You’ve been good all day, just buy it.” The other one says, “You deserve to be healthy, don’t screw it up.”

Guess who wins? I’ll leave that up to you. The problem when I shop is that the people behind me in my local grocer know me. If I get the candy, I often get a comment like, “Really? And you give us advice?”

The bigger issue here is that the candy is at the right height for kids to see. You’re checking out, they see the stuff, you don’t want to buy it for them, they know you’re at the checkout counter so you might just give in. And the beat goes on.

That’s where a recent article in the British Medical Journal fits in. A group of grocery stores in the United Kingdom committed to having healthier products at the checkout line.

When you give your “frequent buyer” card to get a discount at many grocery stores, they keep track of your purchases. They know everything you buy. So these grocers in the UK took 30,000 households and analyzed their candy purchases from before the checkout line change and after.

The difference was evident. There were 20 percent fewer candy purchases when the checkout line was free of candy.

My spin: I don’t see this checkout change happening anytime soon here on a permanent basis, but one thing you might do as a parent is to find something in the store that his healthier for your kid. Get them involved in the purchase, so when you arrive at the checkout line you don’t go through the sweets drama. This is one of those family teaching moments for a healthier child and a healthier adult.

Dear Doc: I belong to an organization that strives to make legal the death of a terminally ill person. Your piece on the right of an individual to control when to die was so logical.

I know you will receive strong reactions against your opinion, but please know that many, many readers and listeners are huge supporters of the right to relief when they have had enough of pain and endless procedures. Thank you for being brave in identifying this great need. — A fond Buffalo fan

Dear Buffalo fan: Six states and the District of Columbia have “death with dignity” laws. When I was a medical student at the University of Illinois, I was head of the Medical Student Council. We brought in speakers like Margaret Mead who had something to say, something to help us be better doctors.

On one occasion, we had Elisabeth Kubler-Ross come to speak about the research that went into her monumental book, “On Death and Dying.” We had a large auditorium reserved to hear her speak. At that time, the Medical Center in Chicago had the University of Illinois, Rush and Chicago Medical School, with Loyola, Northwestern and the University of Chicago just a stone’s throw away. With so many medical students in the area, we thought we’d get 1,000 people to hear her speak.

But a week before the event, the chair of the Department of Medicine at the U of I — who was then an editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association — said, “Our job is to save lives, not to kill people. She’s an abomination.”

So, readers, would you like to guess how many medical students showed up? Remember this was 1972 — hospice care was available in England, but not yet in the United States. Well, there were six people on our committee, and another dozen showed up. That’s it.

But Kubler-Ross was used to this response. She gathered our small group into a circle and told us her thoughts about hospice.

I venture today to say nearly everyone supports hospice. It’s your decision whether to use them, but no one would deny a person’s right to select this path.

I predict the same thing will happen regarding death with dignity. But it won’t happen unless we, as a society, work for it. Stay well.