Dr. Zorba Paster: Breakfast in the morning, no screens at bedtime make Jack and Jill sharp kids

Remember when you went back to school, specifically elementary school? I certainly do. My mom would buy me some new clothes — a new pair of pants, two shirts and new shoes.

Back in the day, I’m talking about the ’50s, clothing was much more expensive. There was no place like Walmart or Target to get inexpensive duds. We only had cotton and wool, and they were always costly. Artificial fabrics and global commerce changed the landscape.

And then there were those new boxes of crayons and fresh notebooks — all clean and tidy. I could go on and on.

Today, we have a totally different landscape. We have masks. We have mandates. We have kids who develop COVID-19. We are in a pandemic.

But our kids have a pandemic of their own — not being able to be kids. Virtual learning — I bet most of you agree — is a poor substitute for in-person learning at school. It’s not just the readin’ (w)ritin’ and ’rithmetic, but also the interaction that our kids need. That’s a key.

Putting that aside for the moment, let’s review the basics that are important for each parent to consider now that their kids are back to school.

First off, eating. The most important advice here: Don’t skip breakfast.