Dr. Zorba Paster: Begin to think about a better you next year

So what do you think about this time of year? It’s dark outside so much of the time, but very soon the days begin getting longer. By mid-January, we have about an hour more daylight to enjoy each day.

I am incredibly light-sensitive. By early January, I can tell the sun is setting more slowly and twilight is lasting longer. I know spring isn’t too far away.

Actually, when it comes to the weather in Wisconsin, spring is still pretty far away, but I always kid myself that it’s sooner than we think.

Be that as it may, it’s just about the new year — time to think about what we didn’t do last year that we should have done. Or to think about what we want to do and things we ought to consider doing in the year ahead.

In other words, it’s time to think about resolutions, all of those things that can help make us better people. At least that’s what I think resolutions should be about.

I also think that when you write down your resolutions, you should have a rating system. The other day, I was doing some evaluations and thought I would use a 1-to-5 system for rating resolutions for their importance. Then I talked to our son, Eli, an engineer, who said that sort of system was all wrong. He suggested using minus-3, zero and plus-3 to rate resolutions.

The more I thought about that, the more I realized he had a point. If you really don’t like something or think it has little value to you, just giving it a lower number really doesn’t do much, does it? But making it a minus-3 or plus-3 means you’ve taken a stand. And zero is clearly plain vanilla, neither here nor there.

So I’m going to give you three suggestions — two in this column and one next week. You can rate them for how important they might be to you.

No. 1: Mind

If you’re in a good place, think about taking a mindfulness course to put yourself in a better place. If you’re not in a good place, consider talking to someone — someone wise who you might know, someone who is a religious or spiritual guide, or just a good friend. Sometimes they can help you sort things out.

And don’t forget that at any time, 5% of us suffer from depression or anxiety. You are not alone. Plus, with COVID, post-COVID, long COVID, inflation and just general “what is the world coming to?” stuff, those feelings have become so much more present.

If you’re in that state, then seek help. Your primary care physician, nurse practitioner, physician associate or other health care provider often can lead you down the right road. Counseling, antidepressants or a referral to help handle things that are deeper and harder just might make 2023 better for you.

No. 2: Food

You can’t talk about resolutions without thinking about food. The industrialized food industry has made our society increasingly fat, and it is anathema to me.

We all know we have trouble wrangling the sweets and fats because, frankly, they taste so good. We’ve evolved into consuming concentrated tasty, salty, sweet foods because calories back in the day were at a premium so we are wired to favor these. Now, such foods have become the norm.

If you have those love handles you’d like to shed, shoot for 250 calories less per day. Use Google to find the number of calories in a certain food. For example, one scoop of chocolate ice cream can have from 150 to 300 calories.

If you enjoy the stuff like I do, then do one of two things: Buy a lower-calorie ice cream or simply eat less. I do the latter because I love full-fat ice cream.

Now, when you read labels you may find surprises. I love whole milk yogurt; it’s creamy and delicious. A cup of my favorite vanilla kind is 200 calories. When I compared it with the low-fat kind that isn’t as satisfying to me, I found it had the same 200 calories.

Why? Because they added sugar. To me, fat is the game changer, sugar less so. Pick the foods you like that satisfy you, eat them and you may eat less throughout the day because you’re satisfied.

No. 3: Exercise

I’ll chime in on that next week. Right now, it’s time for me to think about how I’m going to ring in the new year.

The days when my wife Penny and I went out to parties are long gone. But I’m glad I used to go to them, because that’s where I met the love of my life. We celebrate the day we fell in love as our anniversary — and that was 49 years ago, when I was just a smidgeon away from graduating from medical school.

Ah, the memories. Stay well.