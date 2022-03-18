Dr. Zorba Paster: Bedside manner should extend beyond the patient to all those at the bedside

I love my profession. I’ve been doing it for 45 years now, and never a day goes by without me feeling like I’ve been able to help someone.

It happened just the other day when a worker at our airport came up to me asking for my advice. I recognized his voice, coming to me from behind his facemask, but couldn’t quite place him at first. That’s COVID for you. Sometimes, the voice is not enough — you need to have a face to go with it.

Still, when it comes to audio memory, mine’s tip-top. I can remember the voices of good friends who died decades ago. I’m not sure why. So with a bit of conversation to jog my memory, I was able to tune in to who he was.

This was a former patient, I recalled after about a minute. His health insurance had changed, sending him to a different clinic, so I hadn’t seen him in quite a few years. But I knew who he was and what his family was like, so I could paint a mental picture of what he was telling me.

His wife had battled cancer, he said. She had survived and she was doing OK, but it was a tough ride.

She had just finished her first-year anniversary of a stem cell transplant — a very difficult operation in so many ways — the preparation, the surgery itself, the aftermath. It’s a long, drawn-out process that can save a life, but one that produces trauma for both the cancer survivor and their family.

To make matters worse, she had gone through this during COVID. I’m sure you all know stories — or have read about them — going into the hospital alone, recovering alone. The recovery for this procedure is usually a month to six weeks, and she was in for five.

He told me that when he saw her during recovery, he nearly lost it. Her face had swelled up from the steroids and other drugs she was given and her hair had turned gray. Her mood, normally upbeat, was sullen.

Quite simply, she was a mess. I would be a mess after a lifesaving but tremendously difficult procedure like that.

He rose to the occasion, was cheery as cheery could be, shepherding her home to celebrate her life, her surgery’s success. This couple, together for more than 40 years, had weathered the storm.

As he related the story to me, he smiled — I could tell he was smiling under the mask because his eyes showed it. And then he posed this question: Why don’t doctors prepare a patient’s loved ones for something like this?

My, oh, my. He was spot on. I’m sure the transplant team at UW Hospital, where her treatment took place, did a lot of teaching about the procedure — they are renowned for that.

And I’m sure it wasn’t just for his wife. I’m confident that, on more than one occasion, they explained what it would be like, what her recovery would be like, and so on and so forth.

At least, I do assume they gave this information — we have a cracker-jack transplant team at UW. Always winning top awards in the country.

And yet, this problem is really much deeper. This is only one case. We may talk and educate the patient, but how much do we educate the spouse, the partner, the relative or friend who cares for them? How much do we pay attention to that — not just at a one-and-done visit, but throughout the course of the disease and treatment?

There are support groups for all sorts of diseases, but many of them are for those who suffer from the problem, often not aimed at the caretaker.

Back to our man. He was passionate about this. He said numerous times that he was not complaining, that he was so happy with the care, so happy to have his wife alive, so happy with the surgeons, the hematologists, the nurses, the medical assistants, the physical therapists, the lab techs, everything.

It’s just that he didn’t realize how difficult the situation would be. No one had truly prepared him for what they would both be going through, together.

My spin: We do a wonderful job when it comes to technology, to procedures, to surgeries, to advanced medical care. But when it comes to the human aspect of medicine, to the TLC and the loving kindness, we still have a ways to go.

With time, with patience, I’m sure we’ll get there, but we’re not there yet. Stay well.

