Dr. Zorba Paster: Beat the wintertime blues with a little artificial light

But nowadays, you can buy one that uses LED technology for about $35. It should say “10,000 lux,” because that’s the right amount of light you need. It doesn’t need to be “full spectrum,” it just needs to be bright enough.

Then each morning, sit down with your coffee or tea and read, watch TV or do what I do — check my email and websites — with the light off to your side. You need not stare into the light, but you should be within about an elbow’s length, with the light angled so your eyes catch the luminescence.

Do this for 20 or 30 minutes every morning, and you might get what I get: more vim and vigor.

Now, let me tell you something interesting here. When the light goes off — and you should get one with a timer — all of a sudden, it feels quieter in the room.

I find this similar to when I’m listening to something loud, like loud music from another room, and it suddenly goes off. Every time that happens, I think, “Whew, glad it’s over.”

I recommend the morning because if I do it in the evening, it keeps me awake. In fact, do it anytime you think you can.

Try to do it every day, that works best. As for when to start, what really works well for many is sometime in October.