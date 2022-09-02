Dr. Zorba Paster: Be prepared for back-to-school health

Ah, I remember it well, those days of youth when summer was coming to an end. The curtain fell and schoolwork began. New shoes, new clothes — and that trip to the doctor to make sure everything was up to date.

So let’s review what every parent should think about as children are heading back to school.

First, I want to talk about lifestyle issues — eating habits, exercise and sleep. Making sure your lovely child has calories in them before they see their teacher every day is essential.

Nutrition

Just think about it: If your child last ate at 6 p.m., then they skip breakfast and don’t eat until lunch at noon, that’s an 18-hour fast. No calories means no power in the old noggin, the brain. This is not good for young minds.

Before they skip off for school, give them anything they’ll eat. Sure, it’s best to make it nutritious, but calories are essential. Those breakfast bars, by the way, are just candy with peanuts. They advertise them as nutritious, but they’re junk food.

Remember, when you feed your kids, you’re giving them lifelong nutritional habits here. That means a good lunch at school or pack it up.

What they eat at lunch just might be a harbinger of what they’ll eat in their 30s. If you pack that sandwich with Cheetos and a Coke, well, you guessed what foods they might favor in the future.

Rest

Next off, they need sleep. If your kid has trouble sleeping, studies have shown that exposure to any “blue light” screens — TV, computer, tablet or phone — can disrupt sleep.

Half an hour before lights out, have them read a book or a magazine. My favorite at a young age was comic books — kids should read anything to slow the mind and ease them into dreamland. Electronics can disrupt normal sleep patterns.

Exercise

So while we’re on screens, let’s talk about too much screen time during the day. More screen time means less exercise time. If you’re watching that YouTube stuff all day, guess what? They will, too. Getting them out of the house to play improves their schoolwork.

Vaccines

And finally, immunizations. COVID is first up, of course. Getting them fully vaccinated for COVID is so important. We don’t know what the long-acting effects of COVID might be on kids.

Many people don’t think their kids need that COVID shot, but they do. You don’t want your kid to get long COVID or the terrible COVID storm that kills. The shots keep that from happening.

Then there’s the usual polio and DPT (for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, or whooping cough). The Hib vaccine (protecting against Haemophilus influenzae type B) has nearly wiped out childhood meningitis.

And let’s not forget about the meningitis vaccine for kids going off to college. Meningitis is a rare problem but a deadly one. Make sure your kid gets the shot before heading off to that dorm.

Now on to the anti-cancer vaccine HPV, protecting against the human papilloma virus. It prevents cervical cancer in girls when they become women and head and neck cancer and penile cancer in boys when they become men.

Studies have shown the best time to give this — the time when it will give lifelong protection — is about age 9 or 10. There are some parents who think they are giving permission for their middle school kids to have sex when they give the HPV vaccine. Really? People think this? Yes, really!

That’s so goofy. Folks, this vaccine prevents cancer that’s related to future sexual activity. We could possibly wipe out cervical cancer, which 12,000 women got and 4,200 died from last year.

And when boys become men, if they engage in oral genital sex they can get HPV in their throat — a rising form of throat cancer in adult men. A good friend of mine from years back just died from this. The HPV shot wasn’t around when he was a kid. If it had been, he’d still be alive.

Don’t let your son be one of those numbers. Get smart and get them vaccinated! If you’re worried about premature sexual activity, not giving them the HPV shot isn’t the answer. Education is.

My spin: Don’t let your daughter or your son be another tragic statistic. That’s dumb. Stay well.