Dr. Zorba Paster: At $1,000 a vial, this joint pain drug isn't all it's cracked up to be

Arthritic knee pain is the pits. I’m not telling you something you don’t already intuitively understand. And it’s common to seek injections — of cortisone or hyaluronic acid, also called hyaluronan.

Cortisone is a steroid, a drug we want to use judiciously because although it can help for a while, it can destroy a joint in the long run if it’s injected too often. Hyaluronan doesn’t have the same side effects, but does it really help?

At $1,000 a vial — and some people need multiple injections — this is a rather important question to answer. And, according to recent research in the British Medical Journal, it’s not what it’s cracked up to be.

First, what is osteoarthritis and how does it originate? It’s a chronic disease associated with old age, injury or overuse that involves inflammation and ultimately structural changes in the joint. The result is pain.

Osteoarthritis is the leading cause of disability among older people, affecting about a half-billion people worldwide.

Injections with hyaluronan are a common first step when non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen don’t work or can’t be used and Tylenol just doesn’t cut the mustard. Now, you might think it’s something only used in the U.S., but that’s not the case.

Hyaluronan is commonly used in Canada, Europe and the U.K., which is why the National Health Service in the U.K. wanted to see if it alleviates pain and improves function. They used an international team of researchers to review studies all over the world, 169 studies to be exact, which followed approximately 9,000 people.

All the studies had two groups, with some people taking the active injection of hyaluronan while others were injected with a placebo.

The result: There was a very small reduction of pain from the active injection compared with the placebo, but it didn’t show enough of a difference to be clinically relevant.

For example, if your pain was an eight out of 10 when you started and six weeks later it was a seven out of 10, yes, that’s a difference, but not clinically relevant. To be worthwhile, it would have to be more than that, perhaps dropping down to five out of 10.

So you might say, “Hey, no harm, no foul,” but that was not the case. In a subgroup of 15 studies analyzing data from 6,500 individuals, the researchers found that people were 50% more likely to have a side effect from the hyaluronan than they were with the placebo.

The study’s authors say that based on their analysis of the studies between 2009 and 2021 alone, more than 12,000 patients were arguably unnecessarily subjected to these injections in viscosupplementation trials, which raises ethical concerns.

The study’s strength was that it was large; in fact, it was the largest collection of data available from this procedure. Its weakness is that there may be a subgroup of people who could be helped by this injection, but the statisticians couldn’t tease that out.

My spin: Before you have an injection for arthritic knee pain, try other things first. Make some lifestyle changes including losing weight if needed and getting more exercise — visit your local physical therapist to find out which exercises are right for you and which ones are not.

Try the topical anti-inflammatory drug diclofenac, which is available without a prescription. Use oral NSAIDs such as ibuprofen or naproxen, if you can tolerate them. And there’s also regular acetaminophen, generic Tylenol; take the 650 milligram, long-acting tablets one, two or three times a day.

All of these options might improve your arthritis. Meanwhile, the hyaluronan injection, which I thought would be a godsend when it came out, is clearly a dud. Stay well.