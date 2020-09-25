Dr. Zorba Paster: Asthma becoming more common

It wasn’t just smoking in the house after the kid was born that had an effect, something we’ve known for years. But the effect of tobacco smoke in a pregnant woman somehow went through the placenta, making the child more like to become a wheezy kid.

This prenatal pollutant is important to recognize, reminding women again that smoking in pregnancy is bad for a baby.

But the next factor they found was that kids who lived in areas with more air pollution were more likely to develop asthma. The fine particles in the air affected their lungs, producing a lifetime of problems.

It wasn’t just outside pollution but inside pollution such as heating with wood. Many in Wisconsin heat with wood, though not as many as in Vermont, where 38% of all houses burn wood for heat. A wood stove not properly vented can be one source of air pollution that’s part of the asthma mystery.

My spin: Change the risk factors you can control. No smoking during pregnancy, no smoking around children ever. If you burn wood, make sure the stove is well vented so you don’t spew fine particles into the air.

The other factors including education, income and where you live are not an easy fix. But it reminds me that staying in school in order to get a better job has far-reaching effects for you and your family. Stay well.

