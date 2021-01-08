Dr. Zorba Paster: Aspirin? Yes. Brats? No. Coffee? No. Dairy? Yes. How to prevent colon cancer

On the flip side, red meat, especially processed red meat like brats, salami and hot dogs, increased the risk of colon cancer by 10% to 12% — the more you ate, the greater the risk.

Interestingly, aspirin emerged as likely being protective against bowel cancer, lowering the risk between 14% and 29% at doses as low as 75 milligrams a day, with a dose-response effect reported at up to 325 milligrams daily.

NSAID use for up to five years was associated with a significant 26% to 43% fall in the incidence of bowel cancer. So that “aspirin a day” just might keep the cancer away, too. Interesting.

My spin: Lots of numbers, so let me summarize how I see this. The Mediterranean diet is king when it comes to bowel cancer. It’s plentiful in fruits and veggies. The brighter they are, the more nutrients they have — that’s your baseline.

If you’re into vitamins, take a multivitamin with minerals that has 100% of your daily needs. A generic one made by a reputable manufacturer or house brand will be just fine. Add to that some additional pills — 250 milligrams of magnesium, 800 micrograms or more of folic acid and 2,000 IU of vitamin D.