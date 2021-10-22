Dr. Zorba Paster: As metabolism wanes, the same amount of calories adds more pounds

If that is so, why is there such a disconnect between hearing testing and medical providers? I do not feel I have any significant hearing loss, but how would I know? Turning up the television, asking people to repeat themselves? Those are very inconclusive methods for assessment.

At my annual physical, I inquired about seeing a hearing specialist and was told unless I have a “problem,” I would never be able to get an appointment. I do not want to be assessed for hearing loss only by someone who sells hearing aids. I want an unbiased, medical-based assessment.

I can make an appointment to see an optometrist on my own. I can make an appointment for a dentist. Why can I not get my hearing tested as part of my routine health care? The importance of hearing is undeniable, and yet I am denied adequate access to care. — A.S., Madison

Dear A.S.: You are absolutely right. You want an unbiased assessment from someone who doesn’t have the profit motive in mind. On the other hand, there are some very good hearing aid people who do the right thing.

How to tell? I’d go back to your doctor and get a referral from them. If it looks like your doc may not be the right person to do this, perhaps you should switch providers. Stay well.

