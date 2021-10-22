Dr. Zorba Paster: As metabolism wanes, the same amount of calories adds more pounds

Dear Doc: When I was a teenager, I could eat anything I liked and didn’t gain weight. Now, I just look at food, and the weight goes on. I think I’m eating about the same as I did when I was younger, but now that I’m a senior citizen, my body isn’t the same. — O.G., from Spokane, Washington
Dear O.G.: When you were a teenager and could eat anything you liked without weight gain, that was due to metabolism, partially. A recent study published in the prestigious journal Science — a study of nearly 7,000 people in 29 countries — looked at how much energy we spend and when our metabolism dips.
Of the energy we use daily, 70% goes to breathing, pumping blood through our bodies and, of course, our brain, which is an energy suck. About 20% of our calories every day, if we’re just sitting around, goes to our brain. It has no storage. If it doesn’t get energy continually, it dies — and we die with it.
The other 30% of our typical energy is spent doing daily chores, walking the dog, going out with friends, working out. Whatever you do in your day-to-day life.
Our highest metabolic rate is in the first year of life. Newborns need lots of energy to learn and grow. They need 50% more energy than your typical teenager on a body weight basis. No wonder they eat continuously.
Also in our teenage years, we use our energy to grow and develop, and that metabolic rate continues until we’re about 30. Then it’s all downhill. By the time we’re 60, we need 26% fewer calories than when we were running around as 20-year-olds.
My spin: Yes, you did burn more calories when you were younger, so you have to watch your calorie intake and exercise more when you’re older to keep away those love handles.
Dear Doc: Which is better to put on my Cheerios, Raisin Bran or Quaker Oats — honey or sugar? I’m lactose intolerant. — I.H., age 86, retired educator and widow
Dear I.H.: Great questions. First off, lactose intolerance affects what liquid you put on your cereal.
You can use Lactaid milk. It has a natural enzyme that helps break down lactose — the sugar found in dairy foods like milk, ice cream or cheese — into two simple sugars that are easily digested. Or you could also use soy milk or almond milk.
The sweetener you use is not related to milk, so either sugar or honey would be OK. You could also use a non-calorie sweetener like sucralose, an artificial sweetener made from sugar.
Dear Dr. Zorba: I have heard you mention several times on your show a connection between hearing loss and health, especially hearing loss and dementia. I wholeheartedly agree that there must be a connection.
If that is so, why is there such a disconnect between hearing testing and medical providers? I do not feel I have any significant hearing loss, but how would I know? Turning up the television, asking people to repeat themselves? Those are very inconclusive methods for assessment.
At my annual physical, I inquired about seeing a hearing specialist and was told unless I have a “problem,” I would never be able to get an appointment. I do not want to be assessed for hearing loss only by someone who sells hearing aids. I want an unbiased, medical-based assessment.
I can make an appointment to see an optometrist on my own. I can make an appointment for a dentist. Why can I not get my hearing tested as part of my routine health care? The importance of hearing is undeniable, and yet I am denied adequate access to care. — A.S., Madison
Dear A.S.: You are absolutely right. You want an unbiased assessment from someone who doesn’t have the profit motive in mind. On the other hand, there are some very good hearing aid people who do the right thing.
How to tell? I’d go back to your doctor and get a referral from them. If it looks like your doc may not be the right person to do this, perhaps you should switch providers. Stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.