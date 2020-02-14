Dr. Zorba Paster: Arts may have health benefits

My wife, Penelope, and I love going to cultural events — theater, concerts, art museums. If there’s an event in town, we’re on it.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I also go to Lambeau Field. Our cousins in California think it’s absolutely nuts that anyone would sit outside in 10 degree weather for hours watching a football game. Then again, they’ve never been to the Church of Lombardi — but that’s another story.

Moving on, research published in the British Medical Journal shows that going to cultural events links you to a longer, sweeter life. Sweet!

Let’s look at the study and then I’ll give you my spin on the whole thing. It may seem like absurd research at first, but it really isn’t.

The group studied is the English Longitudinal Study of Aging, 6,000 adults who have been followed for decades — checking in with questionnaires, getting physical exams, keeping all of their health care needs tabulated. In the UK, you can do this because there’s just one “insurance company,” the government. This means the data they collect is robust.

Previous studies found that engaging in the arts of any sort can help people reduce depression, chronic pain and even improve dementia. But the latest researchers wanted to know if it could improve survival.