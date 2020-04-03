Dr. Zorba Paster: Anxiety is a big part of COVID-19 battle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gentle readers, this is the second of two columns. The first dealt with COVID-19 itself, the virus that is changing our society.

This one addresses the anxiety, the angst, nervousness, depression, panic that’s come with this pandemic — I could go on and on, but you get the point. It’s the psychological trauma associated with the disease, the fear of the disease, the self-quarantining, the isolation that this true emergency has caused.

Over my 40 years of medical practice, I have never seen so many people so anxious, so worried, so upset. Now, granted, I’m a doctor. That means people call our office when they’re in trouble. But many of us might just have that twinge of worry.

So, what to do? I have a few suggestions.

When you realize you can’t go out and see your friends, your relatives and your colleagues at work, you realize how socially connected we are. Fortunately, we are a more socially connected world than ever before when it comes to technology.

My first thought is to call someone you love. This is different from emailing and texting them. Yes, those are an important part of our connectedness, but talking to them on the phone, hearing their voice is a much richer experience.