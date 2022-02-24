Dr. Zorba Paster answers your questions: Utah student edition

A few years ago, I went to Utah Public Radio to help raise money for the station. It’s always a lot of fun for me to help raise money for public radio, my passion.

Part of my time there was spent talking to middle school and high school students in a remote part of the state. Just before I spoke, the principal handed me a bunch of questions the kids had. Needless to say, I only got to answer a few of them in front of an assembly, where I welcomed questions.

The other day, an envelope full of the unanswered questions fell from one of my desk drawers. I remember thinking all the questions deserved answers.

So if any of those students — some former students, by now — are reading this column or seeing this on my zorbapaster.org website, know that I’m finally getting to this. Here goes.

Why do you think supplements don’t work?

I’m not against supplements. What I am for is plenty of fruits and vegetables. Fresh is best, and the more colorful means the most nutritious.

If you want to take a supplement, the minimum I would do is a generic multivitamin and Vitamin D3, 2,000 IU. But again, food beats supplements — all the time.

How do you think listening to “hard music” affects someone?

This myth has been perpetrated for years. Rock ’n’ roll is the gateway to hell, in some people’s opinion. There is absolutely, positively no evidence that any type of music is detrimental to physical health, your psychological makeup or your state of wellness.

How much does the way you think about yourself affect your physical health?

I think it matters a whole lot. For years, I was able to work out with personal trainers at UW-Madison. I liked having college students help with my training, learning how to stay well from those whose view of life was younger than mine.

One year, my trainer was a former hockey player. I asked him one day, “Why do you guys dress in a sports coat and tie before you go on the ice and bang each other up?”

His answer was, “Look good. Feel good. Play good.” (I know the grammar police will insist he should have said “play well,” but that wouldn’t have sounded “good”).

Bottom line is yes, how you think will affect how well you take care of your body, from eating right to exercising. If you think of yourself right, you’ll do a better job.

Did you go on a mission trip?

No, I didn’t do it in the way Mormons have their two-year mission trip, as young adults. But I did go on a medical-related trip with the Zen Buddhist group Upaya, out of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Our goal was to set up nomad clinics where we medically treated people and gave out nearly 10,000 pairs of reading glasses. So it was a mission, but not a religious one.

How do I start eating right?

With good information. Where is the best information? If you Google “CDC eating right,” you can find lots of great information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

My advice is always to tell people to follow the Mediterranean diet and go for plentiful fruits and veggies, fish twice a week, cut down on other animal fats and toss the junk food. Twinkies are so yesterday!

Should I Google my symptoms when I’m sick?

Absolutely. I’m a big proponent of web information if — and this is so important — if you go to a reliable website.

Now, what sites are reliable? My go-to websites for reliable answers are from medical centers such as the University of Wisconsin, Johns Hopkins, Mayo Clinic, the CDC and similar sites.

Unfortunately, there are more quack sites than real ones, so be careful. And remember that connecting on the internet isn’t the same as connecting with your own doctor. I think the informed patient gets the best care. On the other hand, medical training does count. I remember a snarky note a doctor listener sent me, “My medical training counts more than your google search.” Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.