Dr. Zorba Paster answers reader questions: Vitamin D, COVID masks and turmeric

Dear Doc: I keep on reading about vitamin D, how much to take, what it means, etc. Is there such a thing as taking too much D? I’m a fit senior who wants to live a long life. — DJ from Buffalo

Dear DJ: There are lots of vitamins and supplements that have bitten the dust in the past few years, that is for older folks such as you. C, E, folic acid, beta carotene and even calcium have shown little to no benefit for adults. When it comes to D, the jury is still out.

There is evidence that those with low D levels may have an increased risk of getting COVID-19 and experiencing its complications. African Americans who generally have lower D levels have higher COVID rates — and that might be in part because of D.

How much D to take, if you’re interested, is up for grabs. Some say 1000u is enough, some 2000u and some up to 5000u. Once you get about 5000u, you might run into trouble. There can be toxicity with high D, but that tends to be in the 10,000u range.

I, myself, take 2000u a day. Whether it’s a placebo or not, I’m not sure. But for now I think there is reasonable data that D helps you live that long sweet life that you’re interested in.