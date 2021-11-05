Dr. Zorba Paster answers reader questions on vasectomies, aspirin and SAD lights

We now know that taking a daily aspirin for low-risk people who haven’t had a heart attack or known significant heart disease is not necessary. We thought low-risk folks should take a “baby aspirin” — which, by the way, we never give to babies anymore. We thought it would be good advice for everybody.

Guess what — we were wrong. Don’t take a daily aspirin unless your doctor recommends it.

Dear Doc: I enjoy the show with you and Tom. You recommended a light for seasonal affective disorder, SAD, but I cannot remember the name and where to get it. — Betty, from Washington state

Dear Betty: SAD lights are available online for about $35 now. They used to be expensive and super-hot, but with the advent of LED lights, they’re cheap and super-cool. Anyone with SAD should start using them now that the nights are longer than the days.

I have a bit of SAD. I start my light therapy after Halloween, when I feel the darkness overwhelming me. I usually stop it around Jan. 10 or so, when I can see the days getting longer and the sun doesn’t go down, kerplunk. Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.