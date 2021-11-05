Dr. Zorba Paster answers reader questions on vasectomies, aspirin and SAD lights

Dear Doc: My wife and I have two kids, so I decided to have a vasectomy. I was told by my doctor to come back after 20 ejaculations — actually, I had 50 ejaculations before the return visit, but who’s counting?
Anyway, I brought in a specimen to see if I was sperm-free. I was not. I had an occasional sperm. What’s up? What’s my risk of creating a pregnancy? Why is an occasional swimmer just hanging out there? — D.J., from Oregon
Dear D.J.: Vasectomies are not perfect. Hard to believe that when you cut a piece of the vas deferens, it just might grow back. Or that you have some of those little swimmers just hanging out waiting for an egg to appear. But that’s a fact.
The advice for urologists is that if you examine “one well-mixed, centrifuged, fresh post-vasectomy semen specimen showing a rare non-motile sperm,” the vasectomy worked.
However — and there is always a however here — the studies show that the risk of pregnancy after vasectomy is approximately one in 2,000 for men who have post-vasectomy rare non-motile sperm. Even if you are sperm-free, the risk is still that tiny one in 2,000.
Nature is amazing. It wants you to reproduce even after the urologist takes a knife and cuts the cord.
Dear Doc: You recently discussed lead as a risk factor for jumping a battery in the wrong way. You missed the point. Lead isn’t the issue, but sulfuric acid.
When you jump a battery, connect the positive line, red cable, to the battery, and the negative line to the chassis of the car whose battery you are charging.
You don’t want to connect the negative line to the battery terminal itself, as you might get a spark that could ignite that hydrogen gas and explode the battery ... with grave consequences. — T.W., from Viroqua
Dear T.W.: Thanks for clearing this up. I always wondered why you didn’t connect the negative cable to the battery. I’m sure my readers will appreciate this, especially since cold weather is on the horizon in Wisconsin, and that means battery jumps.
Dr. Zorba: I know you, and the experts, are not recommending a daily low dose of aspirin anymore because they found the probability of damage to the stomach or intestines outweighs the benefit of lowering blood pressure.
I was wondering if a low-dose enteric-coated aspirin would have a lower chance of causing stomach or intestinal track damage? P.S.: Thanks for your great work. — M., from Delafield
Dear M.: For years, we recommended taking an aspirin a day — not to ward off high blood pressure, but to prevent heart attacks. I like to say science is messy. We give what we think is good advice one day, then the next day say the opposite. But that’s science for you — always changing.
We now know that taking a daily aspirin for low-risk people who haven’t had a heart attack or known significant heart disease is not necessary. We thought low-risk folks should take a “baby aspirin” — which, by the way, we never give to babies anymore. We thought it would be good advice for everybody.
Guess what — we were wrong. Don’t take a daily aspirin unless your doctor recommends it.
Dear Doc: I enjoy the show with you and Tom. You recommended a light for seasonal affective disorder, SAD, but I cannot remember the name and where to get it. — Betty, from Washington state
Dear Betty: SAD lights are available online for about $35 now. They used to be expensive and super-hot, but with the advent of LED lights, they’re cheap and super-cool. Anyone with SAD should start using them now that the nights are longer than the days.
I have a bit of SAD. I start my light therapy after Halloween, when I feel the darkness overwhelming me. I usually stop it around Jan. 10 or so, when I can see the days getting longer and the sun doesn’t go down, kerplunk. Stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.