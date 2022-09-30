Dr. Zorba Paster: An updated review of the ABCs

I love science. If I didn’t, then I wouldn’t have become a doctor.

I was teaching beginning medical students the other day — young folk, just starting down the path that will earn them an MD. A giant world out there. One of them asked me, after I told them that I had been in practice 45 years (I’m not a day over 75), what I thought the next 20 years of medical care would look like.

Great question to ask when you are beginning the career, when you have worked so hard to get into medical school in the first place. The answer was, to my mind, a simple one. The Art of medicine will never change, but the Science will. Which got me thinking. What did I recommend in this column, early on, I’ve been writing these missives for 10 years, that I might change today. The answer is below — modified. It was called the ABCs of health care, or how to save a million lives a year.

I won’t tell you about what A stood for until the end, so let’s get to B, C and s because those haven’t changed.

B stands for high blood pressure

. When I first wrote it, 54% of people were not at goal taking their blood pressure medications. That number has dropped a bit; now it’s 42%, according to reliable data. But that is still a miserable figure. Why aren’t we better? A bunch of reasons. People don’t want to take multiple medications, which is often what you need for good control. They don’t split them up into twice a day rather than once a day, when it might be needed. Or, the pressure that’s taken in your doctor’s office isn’t accurate.

I suggest that everyone who wants optimal blood pressure, who’s on medications, get a home blood pressure cuff and take measurements every so often, every month or two. Get an Omron; that’s the one that I think is the most reliable. You can get a good one for about $35 or fancy it up to $75 for more bells and whistles. They both use the same technology — both are just as accurate. Get an arm cuff one; they’re the best. And check both arms, initially. If there is a difference of 5 points or more in both arms, use the higher number as your gauge.

Now C stands for cholesterol

. Check your cholesterol early. Eat better, exercise right, consider using Benecol. It’s a plant sterol margarine that brings down cholesterol (I don’t own stock in the company). Statins are the only medication that have been proven to reliably reduce premature heart attacks and strokes. Ezetimibe has been shown in some studies to work, but it doesn’t have nearly the strength that statins do. And then there is the injectable Rethaba for those at high risk who can’t tolerate statins or in whom statins do not work.

In a previous column, I recommend red yeast. Well, let me tell you. It did work, but that was because the Chinese tainted red yeast with a statin. That’s right. They put a statin drug in the red yeast pills they were selling. That’s why it worked. The FDA gave them a cease-and-desist order — so throw the red yeast away if you’re using it. It’s worthless.

S is for smoking

. When I first wrote the column, it was a shocking $7 a pack. Now it’s up to $10 and climbing. So a pack-a-day smoker is spending $3,650 a year, over $70,000 over a 20-year period. You might not get that raise at work, and during this time of inflation, that extra $3,650 could go far this year — more cash in your pocket. Now when I wrote this column, back in the day, 23% of adults smoked; now it’s down to 12.5%. Pretty incredible drop over the last decade. Kudos to us.

Now on to what A stood for when I wrote this:

aspirin

.

At that time I recommended, along with others in the medical community, that everybody take an aspirin a day to prevent heart attacks. Well guess what. We were wrong. Some people should take a daily aspirin — those who had previous heart attacks, stents, bypass surgery, etc. But making that blanket recommendation turned out to be wrong.

My spin: When people ask me, “Why can’t you doctors make up your mind? You tell us to do one thing this year and another next year. How come?” My answer is: That’s science. It’s messy.