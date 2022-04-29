Dr. Zorba Paster: An appletini a day may keep the doctor away

Whenever I talk about alcohol and heart disease, I get letters. Lots and lots of letters.

Some of these are from teetotalers who can’t understand how a drink a day might keep you healthy, and others are from recovering alcoholics who wonder whether they should start a daily, just one-a-day drink to keep them healthy.

First, to recovering alcoholics: the answer is no. The risk that you will fall off the wagon is clearly worse if you have even one drink a day.

Yes, there are some who can do that, but there are many others who can’t. If you are an alcoholic who is abstaining, you have to think long and hard before you have any alcoholic beverage.

And the possible, and I stress possible, risk of a daily drink is modest compared to the risk of multiple drinks each day, as you’ll see below.

Now, observational studies in the U.K., where drinking is more prominent than here, noted years ago that people who had a drink a day were better off than those who never, ever drank and, of course, better than those who drank too much.

Other studies have confirmed that light to moderate drinkers have the lowest heart disease risk. But is it due to that glass of wine or beer or due to other lifestyle measures?

Observational research has suggested that light alcohol consumption may provide heart-related health benefits, but in a large study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association’s Network Open, alcohol intake at all levels was linked with higher risks of cardiovascular disease.

The findings, from a team led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, suggest that the supposed benefits of alcohol consumption may actually be attributed to other lifestyle factors that are common among light to moderate drinkers.

The U.K. study was huge, following more than 370,000 men and women, average age of 57, for years. The average alcohol consumption of this group was 9.2 drinks per week, about 1½ per day.

Consistent with earlier studies, investigators found that light to moderate drinkers had the lowest heart disease risk, followed by people who abstained from drinking. Just like we saw in the past.

People who drank heavily had the highest risk. And that risk increased not in a linear pattern, but in an exponential pattern. That is to say, you didn’t double your risk if you drank, let’s say three drinks a day; instead, it was more likely to triple or quadruple your risk.

In other words, the graph went up much quicker than you’d expect. Once you got to four drinks a day you were in the high-risk group.

But those moderate drinkers, when you look back on their data, also had healthier lifestyles than either the heavy drinkers or the abstainers. Got it.

The folks who had a drink a day, or a bit more, were more likely to exercise, eat more fruits and veggies, engage in more athletic activities, etc. — all of the other factors we know can help prevent heart disease. The abstainers, believe or not, were also more likely to smoke.

Now, from the Massachusetts General Hospital study, let me quote what these authors said in their final analysis, which I disagree with, by the way:

“The findings affirm that alcohol intake should not be recommended to improve cardiovascular health; rather, that reducing alcohol intake will likely reduce cardiovascular risk in all individuals, albeit to different extents based on one’s current level of consumption.”

So here’s my thought: As a buttoned-up East Coast physician such as these researchers, you cannot ever say a drink a day is good for you unless you have incontrovertible evidence that it is.

Why? Because of a fear it will encourage alcoholism? Perhaps. Is it because they think all alcohol is bad, bad, bad, no matter what?

Well, if you ask the typical Boston physician whether they have a glass of wine with dinner, or maybe a beer when they’re watching a Red Sox baseball game, dollars to donuts they’ll say, yes, they do.

What they’re missing here is that a drink a day, socially or otherwise — once again for those who can tolerate it — might be a key part of a good lifestyle, as important for many of us as exercise and diet.

I lead a pretty good lifestyle, for example. Like you, I try my best. Not perfect for sure. My wife, Penny, and I like a glass of wine at dinner. Or I’ll have a beer when we’re watching the Packers or sitting by our pool in the summer. I find it relaxing.

I’m not sure if that minimal amount of alcohol is doing it or my perception, the placebo effect, is doing it, but I find it fun, joyous. So isn’t that important in your longevity plan?

The best outcome is for a long, sweet life, and a bit of a brew might be just what this doctor ordered. Stay well.

