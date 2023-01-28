Dr. Zorba Paster: Amid the good news, prostate cancer still a concern

The American Cancer Society just published the good news/bad news when it comes to cancer. Let’s start with the good news first: Cancer deaths have dropped by a third over the last 30 years.

Consider lung cancer. It has dropped by 36% over the last 40 years because, drum roll, fewer people smoke. In the 1950s, half the country’s adults smoked; in 2000, about 35% of adults smoked. Now, only 12% smoke.

The drop in lung cancer is due to better lifestyle. Yes, we have better detection, with CT scans. Yes, we have better chemo, better tolerated and more specific. But the big drop in lung cancer deaths is because we have stopped smoking.

There are still about 130,000 people who die from lung cancer in the U.S. each year, compared to roughly 53,000 for colon cancer, 50,000 for pancreatic cancer, 43,000 for breast cancer and 35,000 for prostate cancer.

Not all lung cancer is from smoking. One of my wonderful patients, a nonsmoker, recently died after a valiant 2½-year fight against lung cancer. And my best bud from med school died in his 50s — he was a climber and hiker, he exercised, ate right and was a nonsmoker. But poof, he died of lung cancer.

So quitting smoking reduces your risk of dying from lung cancer, but doesn’t eliminate it.

Now, on to cervical cancer and some great news. Cervical cancer is the reason women get pap tests. It’s a cancer of young women, and it’s caused by HPV — the human papillomavirus.

Back in the day, about 5,000 to 10,000 young women died from cervical cancer each year, but because we now have the HPV vaccine, it’s dropped by an astounding 65%. That’s right, there are 65% fewer deaths from cervical cancer because of the HPV shot. This pesky virus also causes cancer of the vulva, vagina, anus, and guys need the shot too because it causes penile cancer and cancer of the back of the throat, tongue and tonsils — from oral genital sex.

Who should get this vaccine? Boys and girls 9 years old can start, and it can be given up to young adults age 26. It’s most effective and best given in middle school, before kids become sexually active.

Some parents wrongly believe that if they give their kids the shot, they’re giving them the license to have sex. That’s baloney. What 9- or 10-year-old child even knows what an immunization is or why it’s given?

If you want your kids not to engage in premarital sex, it takes more than just keeping them from having a vaccine that will prevent cancer. That’s where good parenting comes in. Luckily, most parents have seen the light and immunized their kids, and cervical cancer has dropped precipitously as a result.

Now the bad news — prostate cancer. It’s up by 3%, not down. It affects more Black men than white men.

We don’t have a good screening tool for prostate cancer. The PSA test picks up cancer, measuring prostate-specific antigens in the blood, you bet it does. But the false positive rate is super-high, meaning many men who don’t have prostate cancer have needless biopsies.

More than that, most prostate cancer is indolent. It doesn’t grow, it just sits there. We know that 70% of adult men 75 and older have a form of prostate cancer, but those never grow. We can do serial PSA tests to see if the cancer is growing, but testing is not a fail-safe method.

That’s why this cancer continues to be with us. That’s why the PSA test is controversial.

So here’s the skinny from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of experts providing evidence-based, conservative advice:

“For men aged 55 to 69 years, the decision to undergo periodic prostate-specific antigen-based screening for prostate cancer should be an individual one. Before deciding whether to be screened, men should have an opportunity to discuss the potential benefits and harms of screening with their clinician and to incorporate their values and preferences in the decision.

“Screening offers a small potential benefit of reducing the chance of death from prostate cancer in some men. However, many men will experience potential harms of screening, including false-positive results that require additional testing and possible prostate biopsy; overdiagnosis and overtreatment; and treatment complications, such as incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

“In determining whether this service is appropriate in individual cases, patients and clinicians should consider the balance of benefits and harms on the basis of family history, race/ethnicity, comorbid medical conditions, patient values about the benefits and harms of screening and treatment-specific outcomes, and other health needs. Clinicians should not screen men who do not express a preference for screening.”

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends against PSA-based screening for prostate cancer in men 70 years and older.

My spin: Prostate cancer is yet another example of where a good discussion with your doctor can help you decide what’s best for you. Take control of your health. It’s worth it. Stay well.