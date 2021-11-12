Dr. Zorba Paster: Always look on the bright side of life with cataract surgery

Longevity. Life and death. Why am I interested in this? Probably for the same reason you are.
Now, if you’re younger, you may not think of this. I know I didn’t. I still remember when I was 21 years old, the years that I said, “Never trust anyone over 30.” Boy, was I wrong about that.
I was also wrong about the reason I should quit smoking. Yes I did smoke — for four years. That sure was stupid, but then again, everyone I knew smoked. And the health aspects were disregarded.
When cigarettes went up to 35 cents from 32 cents, that’s when I decided I couldn’t afford it — after all, milk cost about that much per quart, and I was on a student budget.
So let me just say that in my 20s, longevity was on the back burner. And I’ll leave it to you to figure out what I, as a single boy in my 20s, put on my front burner.
But now that I’m in the middle of my seventh decade, longevity is right up there. Which is why I found this new study from the British Medical Journal on cataracts so interesting.
Take out your cataract and live longer. That’s right. So let’s take a deep dive into the data.
Cataract surgery is the only effective treatment for cataracts, a yellowing and thickening of the lens in your eye that keeps you from seeing well. With cataracts, vision is worse when it’s dark, but if it’s bad enough, you are completely blind.
When I first started my practice, cataract surgery was a big deal. You had to lie in bed for two weeks post-surgery, on your back, to recover from it. And then you had to wear those big “Coke-bottle glasses” that gave you minimal vision with no peripheral vision.
But enter modern times and voila! It’s a 15-minute surgery, with rare complications, that cures your eyesight. It’s a wonderful miracle of modern medicine.
I know because I had one removed from my right eye. I could see OK but never realized how reduced my sight was until the bad lens was removed and replaced with a plastic one.
I can see better in the day. I can see a lot better at night.
Just one day after my surgery when I was cleared to drive, I took my wife Penelope’s car out for a spin and said, “Gee, she has better headlights than I do.” Then it dawned on me that it wasn’t her car, it was my eyes.
Now, BMJ research has shown there may be another reason to have a cataract removed: longevity. Several studies in the past have pointed out that perhaps removing cataracts improves life. But this study has been the best to date.
The authors looked at a representative sample of 15,000 people age 40 and older who were part of the National Health and Nutrition survey, a huge survey of health and wellness, between 1999 and 2008. Of those, 2,000 people had cataract surgery.
Over this 10-year period, 4,000 people died. Researchers compared those who had cataract surgery to those who did not, accounting for other health factors such as smoking, obesity, etc., and all adjusted for age since the older you are, the more likely you are to die.
They found that the risk of death from any cause at all was 13% higher in those who did not have cataract surgery. And there was a whopping 36% higher death rate from cardiovascular disease for those who need cataract surgery and didn’t have it done.
So why might this be? Researchers thought that oxidative stress, from something called crystallins, might be the cause. These chemicals are involved in regulating stress — from cardiovascular stress, to ischemia, to inflammation and depression. A cataract is chock-full of this stuff. Other studies have shown that when you see well, you have less oxidative stress because of stress-induced DNA damage. As for how this relates to depression, the answer may just be that when you see better, your outlook is brighter — literally and figuratively.
My spin: All this shows how your view of the world, in the literal sense, influences how long and how well you live.
As you age, paying attention to your eyes and getting optimal care clearly can be one factor that may influence not only how happy you are, but how long you live. Stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.