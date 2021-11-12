Dr. Zorba Paster: Always look on the bright side of life with cataract surgery

Over this 10-year period, 4,000 people died. Researchers compared those who had cataract surgery to those who did not, accounting for other health factors such as smoking, obesity, etc., and all adjusted for age since the older you are, the more likely you are to die.

They found that the risk of death from any cause at all was 13% higher in those who did not have cataract surgery. And there was a whopping 36% higher death rate from cardiovascular disease for those who need cataract surgery and didn’t have it done.

So why might this be? Researchers thought that oxidative stress, from something called crystallins, might be the cause. These chemicals are involved in regulating stress — from cardiovascular stress, to ischemia, to inflammation and depression. A cataract is chock-full of this stuff. Other studies have shown that when you see well, you have less oxidative stress because of stress-induced DNA damage. As for how this relates to depression, the answer may just be that when you see better, your outlook is brighter — literally and figuratively.

My spin: All this shows how your view of the world, in the literal sense, influences how long and how well you live.

As you age, paying attention to your eyes and getting optimal care clearly can be one factor that may influence not only how happy you are, but how long you live. Stay well.

