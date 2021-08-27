Dr. Zorba Paster: Adult acne could be addressed with diet, topical ointment or medication

Dear Doc: I recall that my grandfather on my mother’s side had acne in his late 70s. I’m the only grandchild of his who shares the affliction. Are there any suggestions for prevention, other than cleansing and diet?

— 70s adolescent

Dear elderly teenager: The acne you’re talking about is not acne vulgaris, the acne of teenagers. It’s rosacea — something my dad had and I have, too. It’s common.

The symptoms include persistent redness in the middle of your face, your cheeks and your nose, which becomes the most visible with pimples that resemble acne. Sometimes they have pus in them, but usually they do not.

When they affect the nose, it can become swollen and bulbous. W.C. Fields, the actor back in the 1920s, suffered this problem — most thought it was due to his prodigious use of alcohol, which probably factored in, too.

Things that can flare it up include hot drinks, spicy foods, red wine, booze, sunlight, some cosmetics, drugs that dilate the blood vessels and embarrassment. It’s not caused by poor hygiene, and the role that diet plays is individual. Try eliminating some foods and see if it gets better. No specific diet works.