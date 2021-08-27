Dr. Zorba Paster: Adult acne could be addressed with diet, topical ointment or medication

Dear Doc: I recall that my grandfather on my mother’s side had acne in his late 70s. I’m the only grandchild of his who shares the affliction. Are there any suggestions for prevention, other than cleansing and diet?
— 70s adolescent
Dear elderly teenager: The acne you’re talking about is not acne vulgaris, the acne of teenagers. It’s rosacea — something my dad had and I have, too. It’s common.
The symptoms include persistent redness in the middle of your face, your cheeks and your nose, which becomes the most visible with pimples that resemble acne. Sometimes they have pus in them, but usually they do not.
When they affect the nose, it can become swollen and bulbous. W.C. Fields, the actor back in the 1920s, suffered this problem — most thought it was due to his prodigious use of alcohol, which probably factored in, too.
Things that can flare it up include hot drinks, spicy foods, red wine, booze, sunlight, some cosmetics, drugs that dilate the blood vessels and embarrassment. It’s not caused by poor hygiene, and the role that diet plays is individual. Try eliminating some foods and see if it gets better. No specific diet works.
But there are medications that work quite well — genetic metrogel is a topical antibiotic, a prescription-only drug that is quite effective. And if that fails or you need to have it kick-started, then there are oral antibiotics that get it under control.
With severe cases, I start with the oral and topical. And when it cools down, stick with the gel.
My spin: If you suffer from rosacea — and certain foods don’t seem to play a role — call your doc and take action.
More food for thought
Recently I talked about the benefits of tomatoes; this week, it’s those hot chili peppers. If you’re like my wife, Penelope, who likes her food blazin’ hot, you like chili peppers.
We consume too much salt in America. Switching to spicy foods is the best way to cut down on sodium. And new research shows it may help your heart too.
A research paper presented recently to the American Heart Association looked at the spicy fruit — that’s what chilis are, fruit — that contained capsaicin. That’s the hot stuff in peppers — sweet green ones don’t have much. Capsaicin is an antixodant, which might help prevent cancer and, some theorize, may help regulate blood sugar.
Researchers analyzed more than 4,700 published studies with nearly 600,000 health records, something we can do with the advent of robust electronic medical records such as from our local star, Epic. They found that those who eat more chili peppers appear to have fewer heart attacks and less cancer.
The lead author of the study from the prestigious Cleveland Clinic said, “The exact reasons and mechanisms that might explain our findings, though, are currently unknown. Therefore, it is impossible to conclusively say that eating more chili pepper can prolong life and reduce deaths, especially from cardiovascular factors or cancer.”
My spin: It’s clear to me that eating better food leads to better health. We know that from early epidemiological studies out of the U.K. showing that beginning in the 1790s, once you had more nutritious food you lived longer.
The same is true today in the 2000s. What foods are best are still debated. What we do know is that we consume too much salt.
Consuming more chili peppers, spicing up your food without salt, rewards you two-fold. It reduces your sodium and just might have the antioxidant you need to stay well.
