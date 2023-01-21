Dr. Zorba Paster: A reader inquires about that 'nursing home'

Dr. Paster,

My wife and I enjoy your weekly column.

However, I must take issue with your past Sunday column. The use of “nursing home” is antiquated. I am very familiar with Oakwood Village. It is a Continuing Care Community that goes in stages: 1. Independent living; 2. Assisted living; 3. Skilled nursing; 4. Memory care. The biggest problem is turnover of employees due to wages. Another is the quality of the employee.

— TT from Madison

Dear TT,

You make a good point. “Nursing home” is an antiquated term but a common one. If you ask people on the street what a nursing home is, most will go to a memory of visiting a loved one in the traditional, albeit old-fashioned, nursing home. However, as my mom would say, you make a good point.

Continuing Care Community, that goes in stages is what Oakwood Village is — which, by the way, is an extraordinary place. So let’s tease it apart:

Independent Living is where you basically have your own apartment or condo but you have help should you need it. This can vary by institution so I suggest that if you’re searching for one you find out what fits your need. The definition is, “A living arrangement that maximizes independence and self-determination, especially of disabled persons living in a community instead of in a medical facility.”

What they provide and what you need varies from place to place.

Assisted Living is a different beast. According to the National Institutes of Health, assisted living is for people who need help with daily care, but not as much help as a nursing home provides. Again, this varies from place to place. For some it may mean meal preparation while for others it might mean help with bathing, showering, washing clothes or household duties of all sorts. Some facilities range in size from eight to 12 residents while others have more than 100. Each one generally has a level of care: the more care you need, the more care you need to pay for.

Skilled Nursing is what I would call a typical nursing home. These are usually federally regulated because they often take Medicare and Medicaid. Their focus can include 24/7 supervision, daily meals, and most importantly assistance with everyday activities. Nearly all of them have rehabilitation services, such as physical, occupational and speech therapy — available for people who truly need them. And a sub group of this is Memory Care — where patients need more intensive care — help with going to the bathroom, eating, etc.

Most facilities in the U.S. do not provide a continuum of care, but most urban areas provide numerous options for people who need them. You’re right: The biggest issue is finding personnel to staff them because the wages are not as good as they should be.

My spin: If you’re searching for yourself or searching for a loved one, do not, and I repeat do not, simply go to one place and sign on the dotted line. I’m a big believer in going around to as many places as you can to see the lay of the land. No fewer than three, but better to do eight or 10. Yes, it will take some legwork, but then you’re more likely to make the right choice.