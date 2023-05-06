Last week, I talked about two kinds of diabetic drugs — GLP-1 agonists and SGLT-2 inhibitors — which are being touted for weight loss. They are rarely covered by insurance except for those with diabetes.

Let’s look further at what they are, how they work and what the side effects are. First, the GLP-1 drugs.

The one everyone is talking about is semaglutide, known under the brand names Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy. The other drug, less “hubba hubba” but in the same class, is tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Mounjaro. They all come in a preloaded syringe you inject once a week.

The GLP-1 name comes from the fact that these drugs mimic the action of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1. When your blood sugar levels rise after you eat, these drugs stimulate the body to produce more insulin, which lowers blood sugar levels.

They also reduce glucagon release from the pancreas. Glucagon has a special role; it works the opposite of insulin. When your liver releases glucagon, you get a burst of sugar in your blood stream.

That’s great if you’re doing a marathon and need that extra burst, but it’s not great if you’re a diabetic looking to cut down those sugar levels.

The drugs do one more important thing: They delay stomach emptying, giving the sensation of fullness after you eat. This appears to help control hunger. All these effects work together to reduce weight.

Side effects of the drugs are nausea, dizziness and vomiting, especially when you first start them. Because it’s a weekly injection, if you start low and go slow, taking a month or two to reach the maximum dose, you may get the benefits without the side effects.

If you’re not a diabetic, your insurance probably won’t pay for these drugs for weight loss. I checked it out, and they’re expensive — Ozempic $892, Mounjaro $975 and Wegovy $1,350 for a monthly prescription.

If you start the drugs and want to keep off the weight, you’ll need to stay on them forever. Studies show when you stop the drug, the weight goes back on.

There also is a situation with the drugs some doctors are seeing that’s worth noting, something they call “Ozempic face.”

According to a recent report in The New York Times, one patient said, “I remember looking in the mirror, and it was almost like I didn’t even recognize myself. My body looked great, but my face looked exhausted and old.”

That’s because when it comes to losing fat, you don’t have a choice of where it’s coming off. You’d like it to come off your belly or butt, sure. Everyone who’s overweight wants that. But the fat comes off everywhere, including the subcutaneous fat around your face.

So you might drop those 20 pounds but look skeletal. That’s why some plastic surgeons in Los Angeles are making a mint by injecting collagen into the faces of people who’ve taken Ozempic, lost facial fat, don’t like the look and want a quick fix. Oh, and by the way, you need to have those collagen injections not once, but every 3 to 6 months for the rest of your life. Interesting.

Now, a short bit on the other diabetic drugs that cause weight loss, the SGLT-2 drugs, or sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors. These pills include canagliflozin, dapagliflozin and empagliflozin. They affect the blood-filtering functions in the kidneys by blocking the return of glucose and sodium into the kidneys and bloodstream.

As a result, glucose and sodium go into the urine. Getting glucose out of the body reduces weight — not as much as the GLP-1 drugs, only 5 to 12 pounds, but for some that’s significant.

These drugs are incredible for diabetics because they have been shown to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in people at high risk.

My spin: These new drugs, both types, are a boon for diabetics. Many who had to go on insulin, which needs close regulation, now have other choices.

But whether you want to spend $1,000 a month for years and years to look better in that swimsuit — that’s a different question. Stay well.