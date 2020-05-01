Dr. Zorba Paster: A bath may be good for your heart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bathing. I have fond memories of sitting in a bathtub as a kid. Putting in bubble bath, playing with those funny rubber ducks – and as a young teen putting in bubble bath and relaxing. But I haven’t bathed in years. Somehow sitting in the water that you just washed your body in doesn’t seem like good hygiene to me. But research form the BMJ might just call that into question – a daily a bath might prevent heart disease. Really?

Let’s start with where this study came form – Japan. Now the Japanese do not just jump into the tub with a bar of Ivory Soap (one of my mom’s favorites – because it floated.)

Anyway in Japan, bathing starts before they go into a tub. I’ve traveled to Japan and Korea where this is commonly practiced. You sit on a small stool, in front of a faucet, spill some water over your head and body, lather up, clean yourself thoroughly and then, only then, do you go into the tub.

So the tub is more of a small hot tub than it is the usual porcelain thing that we all have at home. And one more thing – most bathing occurs at night, at the end of the day.

