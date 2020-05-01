Dr. Zorba Paster: A bath may be good for your heart

Bathing. I have fond memories of sitting in a bathtub as a kid. Putting in bubble bath, playing with those funny rubber ducks – and as a young teen putting in bubble bath and relaxing. But I haven’t bathed in years. Somehow sitting in the water that you just washed your body in doesn’t seem like good hygiene to me. But research form the BMJ might just call that into question – a daily a bath might prevent heart disease. Really?
Let’s start with where this study came form – Japan. Now the Japanese do not just jump into the tub with a bar of Ivory Soap (one of my mom’s favorites – because it floated.)
Anyway in Japan, bathing starts before they go into a tub. I’ve traveled to Japan and Korea where this is commonly practiced. You sit on a small stool, in front of a faucet, spill some water over your head and body, lather up, clean yourself thoroughly and then, only then, do you go into the tub.
So the tub is more of a small hot tub than it is the usual porcelain thing that we all have at home. And one more thing – most bathing occurs at night, at the end of the day.
So off to the study. Starting in 1990 more than 40,000 people from 45 to 50 years old starting filling out a detailed questionnaire on their lifestyle – smoking, exercising, drinking, how long they slept, the medicine they were on, and how often they bathed. Over the years researchers kept following everyone – finally analyzing the data.
They found that a once or twice a week hot bath— less than 104 degrees — was associated with a 28% reduced risk of heart attacks and 26% reduced risk of stroke and a lower risk of high blood pressure and better sleep.
My spin: A weekly soak in the tub might feel good and be good for your heart. Maybe that should be part of your lifestyle program.
Hey Doc: I listened with interest to your discussion on sponges in the kitchen. Years ago, I used to be a county health inspector. One of the things we did not allow in commercial kitchens was sponges—due to their porous nature there was no way to properly sanitize them between uses. But my wife uses them all the time in our kitchen. — D.R., a longtime listener
Dear D.R.: I get lots of questions about sponges. You bring up a good point. A commercial kitchen is certainly different from a home kitchen. So a few tips, based on years and years of sponge research.
Don’t use your sponge to scrub off chunky food debris or wipe up fresh chicken and other meat juices, dirt from fruits and veggies, unpasteurized milk stuff, vomit or your pet’s droppings. That’s what paper towels were invented for.
Wash your sponge in lots of water after you use it – that will help get rid of the debris.
Don’t put your sponge in the microwave – making it hot does not kill the bacteria.
When your sponge looks dirty, guess what? It is. An unsightly sponge is one that deserves to be out of your kitchen and into your trash.
And finally if your sponge stinks, well, you know what to do with it.
Stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.
