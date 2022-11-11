Dr. Zorba Paster: 9 ways to get more fiber into your diet

Fiber, fiber, fiber. That’s all anyone is talking about.

Actually, I’m writing this just after Halloween, and the fact is no one, but no one, is talking about fiber. It’s candy, candy, candy. It’s candy on Halloween, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and on and on whenever there’s a holiday.

But day in and day out, it’s about fiber. And when I think about fiber, I think about a number. We need 30 grams of fiber a day. Sounds rather clinical, doesn’t it? I can’t get my brain around 30 grams a day.

Well, a bowl of all-bran cereal is about 6 grams of fiber, so you’d have to consume five bowls to make that work every day to get to 30 grams. Can you imagine doing that?

First off, it would be impossible for me to consume that much cereal. And then, how many times would I have to go poop in the toilet if I did that? Yes, it would be a fine day going to and from the commode, if I got my fiber that way.

Why consume more fiber? Because it slows down your digestive system, which helps you feel fuller longer and digest carbohydrates more slowly. And that reduces your risk of diabetes or helps control your diabetes if you have it, reduces colon cancer, heart disease and stroke. Good reasons to emphasize fiber.

When it comes to fiber, you probably should just plan to double whatever you’re doing now. The average American gets about 15 grams of fiber a day, but with a few tricks you can do better.

You can do this without worrying about the math of how much fiber is in this and that. Just start to accent fiber-laden foods in your diet. Here are some tips.

Tip No. 1 — Refined carbohydrates do not have fiber. Whole-grain bread should be your default.

Tip No. 2 — Eat more nonstarchy whole foods, fruits and vegetables.

Tip No. 3 — Start your meal with veggies such as a salad or any veggie you like. That way, it’s in your gut before you eat the other stuff, and the fiber is doing its job from the get-go.

Tip No. 4 — When you snack, choose popcorn or high-fiber fruit. A cup of popcorn has about a gram of fiber. Apples (with the peel on), bananas, oranges and strawberries all have about 3 to 4 grams of fiber. Raspberries win the prize at 8 grams per cup.

Tip No. 5 — Try some other whole-grain foods such as millet, farro, bulgar or quinoa. If you haven’t tried cooking with them, give it a whirl. Buy a sampling of these grains and do a Google search for recipes to find one you like. Life’s an adventure, and these just might be new foods you like — and that like you back.

Tip No. 6 — Eat some seeds and nuts every day. There are 10 grams of fiber in a cup of mixed nuts and seeds. Both are nutrient-loaded foods rich in protein, minerals, tocopherols, phytosterols and vitamins.

Tip No. 7 — Think peanuts. They’re fairly cheap, and a cup of peanuts has 12 grams of fiber. They’re nutrient-dense, so don’t overdo it, but having some peanuts every day helps. (And, by the way, I don’t mean getting your peanuts in Reese’s candies.)

Tip No. 8 — Go for avocados. A whole avocado has a whopping 10 grams of fiber. They’re certainly more costly than bran, but then whole-grain bran is as cheap as you can get for a good source of fiber.

Tip No. 9 — If all else fails, try psyllium. It’s been used as a laxative ingredient, but more recently you can find it sold on its own as an intestinal cleanser. Psyllium is a natural husk that can easily add fiber to your diet.

My spin: Think fiber. Add fiber. Consume fiber. It’s better for your body. Stay well.