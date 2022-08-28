 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
America's Test Kitchen

Weeknight wonder: An easy one-pan meal for busy evenings

This simple meal stars barbecue sauce-covered chicken breasts and yummy roasted broccoli.

When you don’t have a lot of time and don’t want to make a big mess, this sheet pan dish is for you. Who doesn’t love a quick meal and easy cleanup?

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Sheet pan barbecue chicken with broccoli

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil spray
  • 4 (6- to 8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • ¼ teaspoon plus ⅛ teaspoon salt, measured separately
  • ¼ cup barbecue sauce
  • 1 pound broccoli florets (6 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position, and heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spray lightly with vegetable oil spray.

Use paper towels to pat chicken dry. Place chicken in center of baking sheet. Sprinkle chicken evenly with ¼ teaspoon salt. Brush chicken evenly with barbecue sauce.

Place broccoli in a bowl. Break any large florets into small pieces. Add oil and remaining ⅛ teaspoon salt, and toss with your hands until broccoli is coated with oil. Arrange broccoli around chicken on the baking sheet.

Bake until chicken registers 165 degrees, 12 to 14 minutes. Place baking sheet on cooling rack, and serve.

