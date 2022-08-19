Top tofu:A perfect recipe for trying the meatless marvel

Whether you’re looking for a vegetarian option or simply want to make a healthy meal, this dish is a winner. And it’s easy to make if you follow these tips:

To make trimming green beans quick and easy, line up several green beans on a cutting board, and cut off tough ends. Do the same thing on the other side of the beans.

Crush garlic with the bottom of a measuring cup to help loosen papery skin. Place one hand on the handle of a chef’s knife, and rest the fingers of your other hand on top of the blade. Use a rocking motion, pivoting the knife as you chop garlic repeatedly to cut it into very small pieces.