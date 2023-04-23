Lemon-olive oil tart

Servings: 8

Ingredients

For the crust:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

5 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon table salt

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons water

For the filling:

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 large eggs plus 3 large yolks

¼ teaspoon table salt

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest plus ½ cup juice (3 lemons)

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

For the crust:

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees.

Whisk flour, sugar and salt together in a bowl. Add oil and water and stir until uniform dough forms. Using your hands, crumble three-quarters of dough over the bottom of a 9-inch tart pan that has a removable bottom. Press dough to an even thickness in the bottom of the pan.

Crumble remaining dough, and scatter evenly around the edge of the pan, then press crumbled dough into fluted sides of the pan. Press dough to even thickness.

Place pan on rimmed baking sheet, and bake until crust is deep golden brown and firm to touch, 30 to 35 minutes, rotating pan halfway through baking.

For the filling:

About 5 minutes before the crust is finished baking, whisk sugar, flour and salt in a medium saucepan until combined. Whisk in eggs and yolks until no streaks of egg remain. Whisk in lemon zest and juice.

Cook over medium-low heat, whisking constantly and scraping corners of the saucepan, until mixture thickens slightly and registers 160 degrees, 5 to 8 minutes.

Off heat, whisk in oil until incorporated. Strain curd through a fine-mesh strainer set over a bowl. Pour curd into warm tart shell.

Bake until filling is set and barely jiggles when pan is shaken, 8 to 12 minutes. Let tart cool completely on a wire rack, at least 2 hours. Remove the outer metal ring of the tart pan. Slide a thin metal spatula between tart and pan bottom, then carefully slide tart onto serving platter. Cut tart into wedges, wiping the knife clean between cuts if necessary, and serve. (Leftovers can be wrapped loosely in plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to 3 days.)

Notes: Use a fresh, high-quality extra-virgin olive oil here. Make sure that all your metal equipment — saucepan, strainer and whisk — is nonreactive, or the filling may have a metallic flavor.