Candied jalapenos

Servings: 12 (Yields about 1 cup)

Ingredients

4 green jalapeno chiles, stemmed and sliced ¼ inch thick (about 1 cup)

4 red jalapeno chiles, stemmed and sliced ¼ inch thick (about 1 cup)

¾ cup sugar

¼ cup cider vinegar

¼ cup water

2 teaspoons table salt

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric (optional)

Directions

Combine all ingredients (including turmeric, if using) in a small saucepan and bring to boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until jalapenos just soften, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool completely, about 1 hour.

Using a fork or tongs, transfer jalapenos to an 8-ounce jar. Pour syrup over jalapenos to fill the jar, leaving ½ inch of headspace. Affix jar lid and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.

Candied jalapenos can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.