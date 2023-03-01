Making these candied jalapenos is as easy as heating sliced chiles in a simple syrup, then letting them cool. Yet for such a seemingly basic recipe with so few ingredients and steps, the end product is extraordinarily versatile. The key to their versatility (and to the success of this recipe) proved to be in the balance of flavors and textures.
Ample sweetness — from ¾ cup of sugar — helped keep the potent heat of the chiles in check. Fruity, tart cider vinegar complemented the flavor of the fresh chiles and balanced the sugar’s sweetness, and a generous amount of salt accentuated all the flavors.
Whole coriander seeds contributed vibrant pops of complexity and a welcome textural contrast. Finally, using both red and green jalapenos not only provided a pretty contrast between emerald green and ruby red but also ensured a balanced, assertive level of heat, since the ripened red variety tends to be spicier than the green.