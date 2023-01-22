 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
America’s Test Kitchen

Stuffed turkey: A burger with cheese on the inside — what’s not to love?

Kids will love the surprise cheese in these burgers.

 Steve Klise, Tribune News Service

When it comes to turkey burgers, they can be delicious as long as they aren’t too dry — and the cheese cooked inside the patty in this recipe certainly helps. Be sure to buy 93% lean ground turkey (99% fat-free ground turkey breast will be very dry). Mix the cheese right into the burgers to help keep the meat moist. The panko bread crumbs and a little bit of mayonnaise lighten up the burgers and hold the patties together.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Turkey burgers

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 pound 93% lean ground turkey
  • 1 cup panko bread crumbs
  • ½ cup shredded
  • Monterey Jack cheese
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tablespoon
  • vegetable oil
  • 4 hamburger buns

Directions

In a large bowl, use your hands to gently mix together turkey, panko, cheese, mayonnaise, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¹⁄8 teaspoon pepper.

Use your hands to divide turkey mixture into four lightly packed balls. Gently flatten each ball into a circle that measures 4 inches across. Place patties on a large plate.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Tilt and swirl skillet to coat evenly with oil.

Use a spatula to carefully place patties in the skillet. Cook, without moving patties, until well browned on the first side, about 5 minutes. Gently flip patties. Cook until burgers register 165 degrees on instant-read thermometer, about 5 minutes.

Turn off heat. Use a clean spatula to transfer burgers to hamburger buns. Add your favorite burger toppings, and serve.

