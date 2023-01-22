Stuffed turkey: A burger with cheese on the inside — what’s not to love?

Turkey burgers

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 pound 93% lean ground turkey

1 cup panko bread crumbs

½ cup shredded

Monterey Jack cheese

¼ cup mayonnaise

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon

vegetable oil

4 hamburger buns

Directions

In a large bowl, use your hands to gently mix together turkey, panko, cheese, mayonnaise, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¹⁄8 teaspoon pepper.

Use your hands to divide turkey mixture into four lightly packed balls. Gently flatten each ball into a circle that measures 4 inches across. Place patties on a large plate.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Tilt and swirl skillet to coat evenly with oil.

Use a spatula to carefully place patties in the skillet. Cook, without moving patties, until well browned on the first side, about 5 minutes. Gently flip patties. Cook until burgers register 165 degrees on instant-read thermometer, about 5 minutes.

Turn off heat. Use a clean spatula to transfer burgers to hamburger buns. Add your favorite burger toppings, and serve.