When it comes to turkey burgers, they can be delicious as long as they aren’t too dry — and the cheese cooked inside the patty in this recipe certainly helps. Be sure to buy 93% lean ground turkey (99% fat-free ground turkey breast will be very dry). Mix the cheese right into the burgers to help keep the meat moist. The panko bread crumbs and a little bit of mayonnaise lighten up the burgers and hold the patties together.
Stuffed turkey: A burger with cheese on the inside — what’s not to love?
