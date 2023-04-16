Asparagus salad with grapes, goat cheese and almonds

Servings: 4 to 6

For the pesto:

2 cups fresh mint leaves

¼ cup fresh basil leaves

¼ cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

plus 2 teaspoons juice

1 garlic clove, minced

Salt and pepper

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

For the salad:

2 pounds asparagus, trimmed

1 cup grapes, thinly sliced (6 ounces)

1 cup goat cheese, crumbled (4 ounces)

¾ cup almonds, toasted and chopped

Salt and pepper

Directions

For the pesto: Process mint, basil, Pecorino, lemon zest and juice, garlic and ¾ teaspoon salt in a food processor until finely chopped, about 20 seconds, scraping down bowl as needed. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in oil until combined, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

For the salad: Cut asparagus tips from stalks into ¾-inch-long pieces. Slice asparagus stalks inch thick on bias into approximate 2-inch lengths. Add asparagus tips and stalks, grapes, goat cheese and almonds to pesto, and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.

Notes: Parmesan can be substituted for the Pecorino Romano. Grate the cheese for the pesto with a rasp-style grater or use the small holes of a box grater; shave the cheese for the salad with a vegetable peeler.

For easier slicing, select large asparagus spears, about ½-inch thick.