Servings: 4 to 6
For the pesto:
- 2 cups fresh mint leaves
- ¼ cup fresh basil leaves
- ¼ cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
- plus 2 teaspoons juice
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Salt and pepper
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
For the salad:
- 2 pounds asparagus, trimmed
- 1 cup grapes, thinly sliced (6 ounces)
- 1 cup goat cheese, crumbled (4 ounces)
- ¾ cup almonds, toasted and chopped
- Salt and pepper
Directions
For the pesto: Process mint, basil, Pecorino, lemon zest and juice, garlic and ¾ teaspoon salt in a food processor until finely chopped, about 20 seconds, scraping down bowl as needed. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in oil until combined, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
For the salad: Cut asparagus tips from stalks into ¾-inch-long pieces. Slice asparagus stalks inch thick on bias into approximate 2-inch lengths. Add asparagus tips and stalks, grapes, goat cheese and almonds to pesto, and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.
Notes: Parmesan can be substituted for the Pecorino Romano. Grate the cheese for the pesto with a rasp-style grater or use the small holes of a box grater; shave the cheese for the salad with a vegetable peeler.
For easier slicing, select large asparagus spears, about ½-inch thick.